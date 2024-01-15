A couple of weeks ago, I opened Vivaldi to discover that all the Thumbnail images on my Speed Dial page had vanished - and all the tiles were just blank. I refreshed them all indiviidually with the "refresh" arrow on each tile - and added my own thumbnail images where the captured screens werent good enough.

But today, I logged on and found that all of the System captured images have gone - again! However, the thumbnails that I had created and linked myself are still there.

The fact this has happened twice suggests some underlying issue. Other than using my own thumbnails for every tile, is there a way to secure the system images? or is this a bug?

Windews 11 PC, with current Vivaldi 6.5.3200.53