Block Ads and Trackers -- Savings are not saved
lavanyadeepak
Am trying to make my Vivaldi for Android set to block ad and trackers but it keeps reverting to option None.
Application Version Information:
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Device Model: |
It's a bug reported on Stable,
Not sure whether fixed on Snap.
Modify the option,
Exit Vivaldi
Should appear the latest modification.
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
lavanyadeepak
@Zalex108 In the chaos of not able to upload the video and trying to get the workaround as GIF as suggested in Forums Help I guess the second attachment with Application/System version information was missed out.
I had edited and attached the same for Vivaldi developer's reference. Here goes again for your quick reference