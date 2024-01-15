User Agent abused by Ontario Government
djlconsulting2022
The Ontario Government website portal to access court cases appears to censor and block Vivaldi users from accessing its database after they have entered the case information.
https://signin.ontario.ca/app/UserHome
Firefox works, and I haven't tried Chrome but changing the user agent seems to make no difference. Complaints to the Ontario gov are met with arrogance and rudeness.
Did you mean to upload a .pdf? Did you try to post a screenshot of the message you got?