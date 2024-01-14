Hide menu button in fullscreen mode
-
EvgeniyDoctor
Hide this? And do not suggest to enable "Horizontal" menu instead of this button.
-
mib2berlin
@EvgeniyDoctor
Hi, this looks like toggle UI with Ctrl+F11, full screen is F11 only.
If you need toogle UI this is maybe possible with a CSS modification.
-
EvgeniyDoctor
If i press ctrl+f11 in fullscreen mode, this button is still here. And of course, i will not use custom CSS, because i have a lot of devices and i do not want to waste my time to type same CSS rules every time; because CSS does not sync, i checked. I will use normal browser instead.
This topic can be closed.