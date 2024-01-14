Forgetting Certificates
I've been very frustrated lately, and I think it's because of Vivaldi. It seems Vivaldi is not remembering imported personal certs. I'm using Adguard for Windows, and every time I manually install AdGuard's cert in Vivaldi and then restart the browser the cert is gone. Of course, that means AdGuard's filtering no longer works every time I restart the browser. I'm not sure why. The only thing I can think of is that Vivaldi is discarding the cert every time I restart it. Anyone else experiencing this? What should I do?
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Would you made an strict Cookies / Data blocking?
Check with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
Also,
Some useful links:
@n8chavez said in Forgetting Certificates:
imported personal certs
What is "personal certs"? A client SSL certificate?
I guess, you need to use Windows Root Certificate store and import in tree Trusted Root Certificate.
Manual steps to install a Root CA certificate
Double-click on the .cer file.
On the Certificate dialog box, click Install Certificate to start the Certificate Import Wizard.
On the Welcome page, click Next.
On the Certificate Store page, select Place all certificates in the following store and click Browse.
In the Select Certificate Store dialog box, select Show Physical Stores.
Double-click Trusted Root Certification Authorities, select Local Computer, and then click OK.
On the Certificate Store page, click Next.
On the summary page, review the details and click Finish.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.53 / Win 11 23H2 does not forget imported certificates. I have 4 for my some devices (Router, NAS, local web server, local mail server) an all is fine.
@n8chavez said in Forgetting Certificates:
It seems Vivaldi is not remembering imported personal certs.
There is no "import" of certificates in Chromium-based browsers. The browser uses the OS certificate store.
If by "remembering" you mean clicking the "Continue Anyway" link, this is not importing the certificate. This is only to bypass the strict certificate check temporarily. It forgets this on browser restart.
Have you read the Adguard documentation? A web search for "adguard windows certificate" finds:
https://adguard.com/kb/adguard-for-windows/solving-problems/connection-not-trusted/
"To be able to filter HTTPS-traffic and efficiently block ads and trackers, AdGuard generates a special (and unique) root certificate and installs it into the system storage. "
Well now I'm really confused. Vivaldi is a cromium based browser. And there is an option to import personal certs. But you say there's no such thing. So, I assume we're talking about different things. The certs imported here, which is how I've always done it successfully, are not remember, not listed, after import. @Pathduck, the link you gave is exactly how I'm trying to do it.
@n8chavez On Vivaldi 6.5.3206.53 Win 11 23H2 the import of a PFX client certificate file in this window works for me.
I do not know which sort of certificate Adguard provides for you.
Is it this file?
Adguard Personal CA.cer?
As i know that has to be below "Truest Root CA authortios" and not "Personal".
@DoctorG yeah, that's the file. I've tried importing at as every cert type, including trusted root. But I'll try again.
@n8chavez Download the file
Save the file
Open it by doubleclick
In Windows certificate manager when questioning where to store certificate, select the Trusted Root Certification Authorities store.
I can not explain better as i run a german Windows 11 and can not switch language.
https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/skype-sdk/sdn/articles/installing-the-trusted-root-certificate#installing-a-trusted-root-certificate
Well now I'm really confused. Vivaldi is a cromium based browser. And there is an option to import personal certs. But you say there's no such thing. So, I assume we're talking about different things.
I guess I was not specific enough - when you click the "Manage Certificates" button in a Chromium browser, it opens the OS Certificate Manager for the Current User.
This certificate store is the same for all browsers. If the certificate disappears from there, it's not Vivaldi doing it.
Confusingly, Windows has two certificate stores:
- Certificates - Local Machine (
certlm.msc) - the certificate store for all users, this needs Admin permissions to make changes to, the browser can only read this.
- Certificates - Current User (
certmgr.msc) - this is the one the browser has access to and opens with "Manage Certificates"
Self-signed certificates need to be added to the Trusted Root Certification Authorities store, either Local Machine or Current User. Obviously if you want it to apply to all users on the machine, it needs to go in Local Machine.
Also like I hinted at above, this certificate should be placed in the correct store during installation of Adguard like their documentation says, and if it doesn't that's an Adguard problem not a Vivaldi problem.
- Certificates - Local Machine (
So, I was able to get filtering to work after all. It turn out that AdGuard for Windows filtering does not function when using a socks5 proxy. This is not an issue in Firefox, there everything works with an active socks5, but in anything chrome-based it will not work. Everything worked as intended once that was disabled.
@n8chavez And what about your start post issue "Forgetting Certificates"? Had you managed to add certificate so it will not disapepar?