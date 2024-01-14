A way to add userstyles to web panels?
I am here after switching from Opera, I use the sidebar heavily and I use userstyles to make it easier and better use. For example, I use the Messenger Dynamic Sidebar userstyle to make the Messenger panel fit better with small width.
Opera let me use extensions with sidebar website panels freely, Vivaldi doesn't at all which really upsets me.
Is there any way to make it work in some way? Like a Vivaldi modification or anything.
Aaron Translator
@Sheelps
Hi, this was working for a long time but the Vivaldi team removed the injection of extensions into panels because of security reasons.
There was a thread about but I cant find it at moment.
To my knowledge the Vivaldi team discuss if they can enable it again.
Cheers, mib
That's new info for me.
IIRC, what knew, was related to some kind of change in Chromium which provoked that situation.
I would like to recover Extensions and UScripts support too.
@Zalex108
Hm, I am not 100% sure, Chromium have no panels.
I am to lazy to night, will check tomorrow if I find something substantial about or ask in the developer chat.
Cheers, mib
Chrome added some kind of Side Toolbar time ago, maybe it's something related.
Don't remember whether the toolbar is Flags dependent.
@Zalex108 That's impossible. Opera and Vivaldi both run Chromium and Opera has web panels that let you use extensions with 0 problems, it must be an issue on Vivaldi's side and how it handles web panels.
At the end, web panels are still just a fancy wrapper for tabs.
IDK how Vivaldi and Opera develope their browser.
@Sheelps
Hi, Vivaldi removed many things from the Chromium code because of privacy and/or security reasons, Opera does not.
I asked in the developer chat, waiting for an answer at moment.
Cheers, mib
