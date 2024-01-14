Tab Design?
Is there any way to change the tab design on Vivaldi? i like tabs like chrome
DoctorG Ambassador
@DeMiThA Please check subforum https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/52/modifications
Anyone ever done this before? above link didnt help
mib2berlin
@DeMiThA
Hi, there was a mod for Chrome tabs but I cant find it anymore, it was also for the old Chrome design.
It's not really a big different, isn't it?
There are themes for a Chrome look, check:
https://themes.vivaldi.net/browse?s=chrome
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin i would love to have tabs like firefox, there is a theme but it snot working for me, i hate these default tabs
@DeMiThA said in Tab Design?:
i like tabs like chrome
This sounds different, anyway.
Wait a bit until the Firefox mod developer answer, if I find some time I can test this, even I hate the Firefox design.
@DeMiThA
OK, this take only a minute:
I will give you some hints in the other thread.
@mib2berlin yeah i installed that theme, tabs wont change
@DeMiThA
You need the CSS mod, check:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi?page=1
You have to copy the code and create a text file with .css ending.
Paste the code in the file and save it in a location you want for CSS mods.
@mib2berlin Eh im not much of a tech guy, But i appreciate you trying to help me Thank you! Guess its back to chrome again hehe.
@DeMiThA
It's really not to hard.
Create a folder for your Vivaldi modification on your system, I call it Vivaldi_Script.
Copy the code with hover over it right top.
Open the Editor from Windows, paste the code, save it as Firefox.css in the new folder.
Open vivaldi://experiments
Enable Allow css modification.
A new setting appear in Settings > Appearance
Choose the folder with the Firefox.css
Restart Vivaldi.
/* FIREFOX FLAT TAB STYLES from nguoidadolangthang */ .Vivaldi { top: 5px; } .vivaldi { color: transparent; } #browser:has(.vivaldi-v) { --menuWidth: 2px; } .tabs-top.fullscreen .vivaldi, .tabs-top.maximized .vivaldi { height: 42px; color: transparent !important; background: transparent !important; border-radius: 0; padding: 2px !important; } /* Tab-Bar Height => Make Space For Floating Tabs */ #header { padding-top: 7px; padding-bottom: 0px; margin-bottom: -2px; } .tabs-at-edge #tabs-tabbar-container.top, .native:not(.stacks-dotted) #tabs-tabbar-container.top { padding-top: 0px; } .tabs-top .tab-position .tab:not(.active) { margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: -3px; padding-top: 2px; } .tabs-top .toolbar-tabbar { bottom: 7px; } .tabs-top .tab-position .tab.insubstrip.active:not(.marked) { padding-bottom: 2px; margin-bottom: 3px; border-bottom-left-radius: var(--radiusHalf); border-bottom-right-radius: var(--radiusHalf); } .tabs-top.tabs-at-edge#browser.win:not(.fullscreen, .disable-titlebar) #header { min-height: calc(39px / var(--uiZoomLevel)); } .tabs-top .tab.active:not(.marked):not(.tab-mini):not(.tab-in-accordion):after, .tabs-top .tab.active:not(.marked):not(.tab-mini):not(.tab-in-accordion):before, .tabs-bottom .tab.active:not(.marked):not(.tab-mini):not(.tab-in-accordion):after, .tabs-bottom .tab.active:not(.marked):not(.tab-mini):not(.tab-in-accordion):before { background-color: unset; } .color-behind-tabs-off .tab-position .tab:hover:not(.active) { background-color: #efefef; box-shadow: 0px 0px 3px 1px #c1c1c1db; margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: -3px; padding-top: 2px; } .color-behind-tabs-off#browser #tabs-subcontainer .tab-position .tab.active.insubstrip { padding-top: 0px; } #browser .tab-position .tab.active { background-color: #ffffff; box-shadow: 0px 0px 3px 1px #c1c1c1db; margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: -3px; padding-top: 2px; } #browser.tabs-top #header { background-color: #f0f0f4; } .tab-position .tab .tab-header { margin-top: 0px; padding-top: 3px; } .tab-position .tab .title { line-height: 14px; margin-right: 4px; margin-top: 2px; } .tab-position .tab .favicon { padding: 2px; } #tabs-container .tab:not(.tab-group) { border-radius: var(--radiusHalf); } .tabs-left .tabbar-wrapper, .tabs-right .tabbar-wrapper { background: #f0f0f4; } .tabs-left .tab-position .tab:not(.tab-in-accordion, .tab-accordion), .tabs-right .tab-position .tab:not(.tab-in-accordion, .tab-accordion) { border-radius: 2px !important; } .mainbar { color: var(--colorFg); } .color-behind-tabs-off .SearchField, .color-behind-tabs-off .UrlBar-AddressField { border: none; background-color: #f0f0f4; } .UrlBar-UrlFieldWrapper { padding-bottom: 2px; } .SearchField .SearchEngineSelect-Icon ~ .searchfield-input { padding-bottom: 2px; } #browser:not(.theme-dark) #tabs-tabbar-container.top { box-shadow: inset 0 0px 0 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1); height: auto !important; } #browser:not(.transparent-tabbar) #tabs-tabbar-container { background-color: transparent; } .mainbar > .toolbar-mainbar { border-radius: var(--radiusHalf); height: 36px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; } .color-behind-tabs-off.address-top .mainbar { border: 0px; border-bottom: 1px solid #e3e3e3; } .tabs-top .tab.active:not(.marked):not(.tab-mini):not(.tab-in-accordion):after, .tabs-top .tab.active:not(.marked):not(.tab-mini):not(.tab-in-accordion):before { bottom: 0; } .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .page-zoom-controls, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar { background: #ffffff; color: var(--colorAccentFg); height: 38px; border-radius: 0; } .toolbar-tabbar.sync-and-trash-container { margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 1px; } #browser:not(.alt-tabs) #tabs-container .tab-audio, #browser:not(.alt-tabs) #tabs-container .tab.pinned:not(.active) .tab-audio { top: 10px; } /* Seperator Tab */ .tabs-top .tab-position .tab:not(.tab-in-accordion, .tab-accordion) { margin-left: 0; margin-right: 3px; } .tab-position.is-pinned .tab.pinned.active, .tab-position.is-pinned .tab.pinned:hover { margin-right: 0px !important; } .tab.pinned.button-off.isdiscarded { margin-left: 0; margin-right: 0; } .tabs-at-edge.fullscreen.tabs-top#browser.win .window-buttongroup button:not(.vivaldi), .tabs-at-edge.maximized.tabs-top#browser.win .window-buttongroup button:not(.vivaldi) { height: 45px; } /* Close Button */ .close { background-color: rgb(0 0 0 / 0%); color: #4b4b4b; margin-top: 0; } #browser:not(.alt-tabs) #tabs-container .tab:not(.tab-mini) .close { margin-right: 6px; margin-top: 2px; } .close:hover { background-color: rgb(241 16 16); opacity: 1; color: #ffffff; border-radius: 3px; } /* Close Button Show Only In New Tab */ #browser.color-behind-tabs-off .tab-position .tab.active.active .tab-header .close { display: flex; } /* Close Button Show Only In New Tab (Fix In Vertical Tab Mode) */ .tabs-left .tab-header .close { display: none !important; } #browser.color-behind-tabs-off .tab-position .tab.active.active:hover .tab-header .close { display: flex !important; } /* Trash Button */ .tabbar-wrapper #tabs-tabbar-container.top #tabs-container.top .toolbar.toolbar-tabbar.sync-and-trash-container .button-toolbar.toggle-trash .ToolbarButton-Button { position: relative; top: -4px; } /* Locked Button */ #tabs-subcontainer.top.visible .button-toolbar.tabs-unlocked .ToolbarButton-Button { margin-bottom: 5px; } /* Search Field and URL-Bar Focus and Animation */ .color-behind-tabs-off .SearchField, .color-behind-tabs-off .UrlBar-AddressField { border: none; height: 28px; margin: 0 2px; background-color: #f0f0f4; border-radius: 3px; box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 2px transparent; transition: box-shadow 0.4s linear, margin 0.4s linear; will-change: transition; } .color-behind-tabs-off .SearchField:focus-within, .color-behind-tabs-off .UrlBar-AddressField:focus-within { background: #ffffff; height: 28px; box-shadow: 0px 0px 3px 1px #16cfbc; margin: 0 5px 0 5px; transition: box-shadow 0.4s linear, margin 0.4s linear; will-change: transition; } .color-behind-tabs-off .SearchField:focus-within { margin-left: 2px; } .color-behind-tabs-off .SearchField:focus-within, .color-behind-tabs-off .UrlBar-AddressField:focus-within { outline: unset; outline-offset: unset; } /* Increase Search Field on Focus */ .UrlBar-SearchField:focus-within { flex-basis: calc(var(--SearchFieldWidth, 210) * 2.5px); will-change: transition; } .UrlBar-SearchField { transition: all 0.4s ease-in !important; } /* Download, Extension Icon Active Color */ .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions > .button-toolbar > button:hover, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .page-zoom-controls > .button-toolbar > button:hover, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar > .button-toolbar > button:hover, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar > button:hover, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .page-zoom-controls > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar > button:hover, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar > button:hover, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions > .button-toolbar > button:active, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .page-zoom-controls > .button-toolbar > button:active, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar > .button-toolbar > button:active, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar > button:active, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .page-zoom-controls > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar > button:active, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar > button:active { background-color: #16cfbc; color: #ffffff; } .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions > .button-toolbar > button.button-pressed, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .page-zoom-controls > .button-toolbar > button.button-pressed, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar > .button-toolbar > button.button-pressed { background-image: linear-gradient(#16cfbc, #16cfbc); color: #ffffff; } /* Button Popup (Download, Extension) */ .button-popup { margin-top: 4px; } .extension-popup.top { top: 83px !important; } /* PANEL BAR */ /*Auto hide panel bar*/ #panels-container { position: fixed; height: 100%; max-width: 0vw; opacity: 0; z-index: 1; } #panels-container:hover { max-width: 99vw; opacity: 1; transition-delay: 9s; transition: max-width 0.5s ease, opacity 0.4s ease !important; } /* Panel are overlays instead of resizing the page */ #main .inner { position: relative; } #panels-container { position: absolute !important; z-index: 898; height: 100%; } #panels-container.right { right: 0; } /* Panel Bar Active */ #switch .addwebpanel-wrapper > button.active, #switch > .button-toolbar.active, #switch > * > .button-toolbar.active, #switch > button.active { box-shadow: unset; background-color: #16cfbc; color: #ffffff; } .right #switch .addwebpanel-wrapper > button, .right #switch > .button-toolbar, .right #switch > * > .button-toolbar, .right #switch > button { border-radius: 4px; } /* Panel Bar Hover */ #switch .addwebpanel-wrapper > button:not(.toolbar-spacer, .toolbar-spacer-flexible, .divider):hover, #switch > .button-toolbar:not( .toolbar-spacer, .toolbar-spacer-flexible, .divider ):hover, #switch > * > .button-toolbar:not( .toolbar-spacer, .toolbar-spacer-flexible, .divider ):hover, #switch > button:not(.toolbar-spacer, .toolbar-spacer-flexible, .divider):hover, #switch .addwebpanel-wrapper > button:not(.toolbar-spacer, .toolbar-spacer-flexible, .divider):active, #switch > .button-toolbar:not( .toolbar-spacer, .toolbar-spacer-flexible, .divider ):active, #switch > * > .button-toolbar:not( .toolbar-spacer, .toolbar-spacer-flexible, .divider ):active, #switch > button:not(.toolbar-spacer, .toolbar-spacer-flexible, .divider):active { background-color: #16cfbc61; color: #000000; } #switch { padding-top: 0; } /* WORKSPACE */ /* Hide Arrow */ .button-toolbar.workspace-popup .button-toolbar-menu-indicator { display: none; } /* Background Active */ .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions > .button-toolbar > button.button-pressed, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .page-zoom-controls > .button-toolbar > button.button-pressed, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar > .button-toolbar > button.button-pressed { background-image: unset; color: #000000; height: 36px; border-radius: 0; } /* Background Hover */ .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions > .button-toolbar > button:hover, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .page-zoom-controls > .button-toolbar > button:hover, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar > .button-toolbar > button:hover, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar > button:hover, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .page-zoom-controls > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar > button:hover, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar > button:hover, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions > .button-toolbar > button:active, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .page-zoom-controls > .button-toolbar > button:active, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar > .button-toolbar > button:active, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar > button:active, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .page-zoom-controls > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar > button:active, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar > button:active { background-color: #16cfbc61; color: #252525; height: 38px; } /* Remove Border Tab Stack */ .tabs-top .tab-position .tab:not(.marked) .svg-tab-stack, .tabs-top .tab-position .tab:not(.marked) .svg-tab-selection, .tabs-bottom .tab-position .tab:not(.marked) .svg-tab-stack, .tabs-bottom .tab-position .tab:not(.marked) .svg-tab-selection { height: 38px; width: calc(100% - 3px); margin-top: -2px; box-shadow: 0px 0px 3px 1px #c1c1c1db; } .color-behind-tabs-off .svg-tab-stack .stack-frame { stroke: transparent; } .svg-tab-stack .stack-frame { stroke: transparent; } /* Rounded Tab Stack */ .color-behind-tabs-off:not(.transparent-tabbar) .tab-in-accordion { background-color: #e1e1e1; box-shadow: 0px 0px 1px 1px #c1c1c1db; } /* Tab Stack Count */ /* Tab Stack Host Height */ .tabs-top .tab-position.is-substack > .tab.active { margin-bottom: 0px; } .tab-position .tab .stack-counter { height: 18px; width: 18px; padding: 0; border-radius: 3px; font-size: 13.5px; font-weight: 600; line-height: 16px; margin-top: 1px; margin-right: 5px; } .tab-header:last-child .color-behind-tabs-off .tab-position .tab .stack-counter { background-color: #a7a7a7; color: #ffffff; } .tabs-top .tab-in-accordion:not(.tab-first-in-group), .tabs-bottom .tab-in-accordion:not(.tab-first-in-group) { margin: 0; } #tabs-tabbar-container #tabs-subcontainer { margin-top: -1px !important; min-height: 46px; z-index: 66; min-width: 32px; } /* Tab Stack Arrow Accordion */ #tabs-tabbar-container.top.accordion #tabs-container.top .tab-position.accordion-toggle-arrow.closed, #tabs-tabbar-container.top.accordion #tabs-container.top .tab-position.accordion-toggle-arrow.expanded { margin-top: -4px; } #tabs-tabbar-container.top #tabs-container.top .tab-position .tab.tab-group { box-shadow: 0px 0px 3px 1px #c1c1c1db; } /* Tab Stack Compact */ .tabs-at-edge.stacks-dotted:not(.tabs-bottom) .tab-group-indicator .tab-indicator, .tabs-at-edge.substrip-tabs-on:not(.tabs-bottom) .tab-group-indicator .tab-indicator { border-top: 0; padding-bottom: 0px; } .tabs-at-edge.stacks-dotted:not(.tabs-bottom) .tab-group-indicator, .tabs-at-edge.substrip-tabs-on:not(.tabs-bottom) .tab-group-indicator { top: -3px; right: 0; left: 2px; } #browser.color-behind-tabs-off .tab-position .tab.active.active { color: var(--colorAccentFg); border-radius: var(--radiusHalf); } .color-behind-tabs-off .tab.active + .tab-group-indicator .tab-indicator.active { background-color: #ffffff; height: 10px; top: 0px; } .tabs-at-edge.stacks-dotted:not(.tabs-bottom) .tab-group-indicator .tab-indicator, .tabs-at-edge.substrip-tabs-on:not(.tabs-bottom) .tab-group-indicator .tab-indicator { border-top: 0; background: #d1d1d1; margin-right: 3px; margin-left: -2px; height: 10px; } /* Sub-Tab Left Margin Distance */ .tabs-top .tab-position:not(.toolbar):not(.is-pinned), .tabs-bottom .tab-position:not(.toolbar):not(.is-pinned) { margin-left: 3px; } .color-behind-tabs-off #tabs-subcontainer.top, .transparent-tabbar #tabs-subcontainer.top { box-shadow: unset; } .color-behind-tabs-off#browser .tab-position .tab.active.insubstrip { background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 3px; margin-bottom: 5px; } /* Tabs Sub-container Margin */ .color-behind-tabs-off #tabs-subcontainer.top.visible .tab-position .tab:hover:not(.active) { margin-top: 3px; padding-top: 0; } .tabs-top .tab-position .tab.insubstrip, .tabs-bottom .tab-position .tab.insubstrip { margin: 3px 3px 2px 0; padding-top: 0px; } .tabs-left .tab-position .tab, .tabs-right .tab-position .tab { margin: -1px 2px; } /* Tab-Sub Container Background */ .color-behind-tabs-off #tabs-subcontainer, .transparent-tabbar #tabs-subcontainer { background-color: #e5e5e5; } .tabs-top .tab-position .tab.insubstrip .tab-header, .tabs-bottom .tab-position .tab.insubstrip .tab-header { margin: 2px -1px; } /* Arrow Left Tab-Bar (Enable Horizontal Mode) */ .toolbar-tabbar > .button-toolbar.horizontal-scroll-arrow.disabled > button, .toolbar-tabbar > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar.horizontal-scroll-arrow.disabled > button { margin: 0 5px 1px 0; } /* NEW TAB BUTTON CUSTOMIZE */ .tabs-top .toolbar-tabbar .newtab, .tabs-bottom .toolbar-tabbar .newtab { margin-bottom: 0px; } .toolbar-tabbar > .button-toolbar > button, .toolbar-tabbar > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar > button { min-width: 28px; min-height: 38px; width: 30px; margin-bottom: 1px; } /* New Tab Center And Seperate In New Tab Icon */ .tabs-top .toolbar-tabbar .newtab, .tabs-bottom .toolbar-tabbar .newtab { top: 2px !important; margin-left: 3px; /* border-left: 1px solid #c1c1c1; */ height: 38px; width: 41px; } .toolbar-large .button-toolbar .button-icon:not(.favicon), .toolbar-large .button-toolbar .button-icon svg, .toolbar-medium .button-toolbar .button-icon:not(.favicon), .toolbar-medium .button-toolbar .button-icon svg { height: 29px; } /* New Tab Hover */ .toolbar-tabbar > .button-toolbar > button:focus-visible, .toolbar-tabbar > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar > button:focus-visible, .toolbar-tabbar > .button-toolbar > button:hover, .toolbar-tabbar > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar > button:hover, .toolbar-tabbar > .button-toolbar > button:active, .toolbar-tabbar > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar > button:active { opacity: 1; border-radius: 3px; background-color: #efefef; box-shadow: 0px 0px 3px 1px #c1c1c1db; } .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-tabbar > .button-toolbar > button, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-tabbar > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar > button { margin-left: 1px; margin-right: 0px; padding-right: 1px; padding-top: 0px; } /* New Tab In tabs-subcontainer */ #tabs-subcontainer.top.visible .button-toolbar.newtab .ToolbarButton-Button { padding-right: 1px; margin-top: 1px !important; padding-bottom: 2px; } #tabs-subcontainer.top.visible .button-toolbar.newtab .ToolbarButton-Button:hover { height: 38px; margin-top: 3px; padding-right: 1px; } /* Hide Mute/Un Mute icon on tab in Vertical Tab Mode */ #tabs-container .tab.tab-small.audio-on .tab-audio, #tabs-container .tab.pinned.audio-on .tab-audio, #tabs-container .tab.tab-small.audio-muted .tab-audio, #tabs-container .tab.pinned.audio-muted .tab-audio, #tabs-container .tab.tab-small.tab-captured .tab-audio, #tabs-container .tab.pinned.tab-captured .tab-audio { display: none; } /* ------------------- VERTICAL MODE -------------------*/ /* Address-Bar Height */ #browser.win.address-top .toolbar:has(.window-buttongroup.on-mainbar), #browser.linux.address-top .toolbar:has(.window-buttongroup.on-mainbar) { min-height: calc(37px / var(--uiZoomLevel)); } /* Windows Button */ .disable-titlebar#browser.win .window-buttongroup { height: 38px; } /* Hide Vivaldi Arrow */ .vivaldi .expand-arrow { opacity: 0.7; display: none; } .disable-titlebar.address-top#browser:not(.tabs-top) .vivaldi { width: 32px; height: 39px; margin: 0; border-radius: 0; background: #e30e0e; color: #ffffff; border-bottom: 1px solid #e3e3e3; } /* Panel Bar Border-radius */ .button-toolbar { border-radius: 0 !important; } /* Close Button Align */ #browser:not(.alt-tabs) #tabs-subcontainer .tab:not(.tab-mini) .close { margin-right: 6px; margin-left: -2px; margin-top: 2px; z-index: 6; } /* Workspace Border-radius */ .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions > .button-toolbar > button:hover, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .page-zoom-controls > .button-toolbar > button:hover, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar > .button-toolbar > button:hover, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar > button:hover, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .page-zoom-controls > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar > button:hover, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar > button:hover, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions > .button-toolbar > button:active, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .page-zoom-controls > .button-toolbar > button:active, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar > .button-toolbar > button:active, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar > button:active, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .page-zoom-controls > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar > button:active, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar > button:active { border-radius: 0; } .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions > .button-toolbar > button.button-pressed:active, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .page-zoom-controls > .button-toolbar > button.button-pressed:active, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar > .button-toolbar > button.button-pressed:active { background-image: unset; border-radius: 0; } /* WINDOWS NORMAL TOP SPACE FIX */ .win.normal #tabs-tabbar-container.top, .linux.normal #tabs-tabbar-container.top { padding-top: 1px; } /* WINDOWS BUTTON FIX IN WIN MODE */ .tabs-top#browser.win .window-buttongroup button:not(.vivaldi) { height: 44px; } /* WIN MODE NO BORDER-RADIUS MAIN-BAR */ .win.normal .toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions, .win.normal .toolbar-mainbar .page-zoom-controls, .win.normal .toolbar-mainbar { border-radius: 5px; } /* Address field progress bar foreground */ .UrlBar-AddressField .pageload .pageload-indicator { height: 27px; background-color: #b1b1b1fc; border-radius: 3px !important; } .UrlBar-AddressField .pageload:not(.unstarted).progressing, .UrlBar-AddressField .pageload:not(.unstarted).progress-done { opacity: 1; background: transparent; color: #000000; } /* Status Info Overlay */ .StatusInfo .UrlFragments, .StatusInfo-Content { z-index: 77; } /* TAB LEFT & TAB RIGHT */ /* Pinned Tab Fix */ #tabs-container.left .tab-position.is-pinned .tab.pinned.button-off.isdiscarded, #tabs-container.right .tab-position.is-pinned .tab.pinned.button-off.isdiscarded { margin-left: 4px; margin-right: 1px; } #browser #tabs-container.left .tab-position .tab-header, #browser #tabs-container.right .tab-position .tab-header { align-items: center; margin-right: 1px; margin-top: -5px; } .tabs-left .tab-position:not(.toolbar), .tabs-right .tab-position:not(.toolbar) { width: 100%; margin-top: 4px; padding-bottom: 0px !important; padding-top: 0; } #tabs-container.left .tab-position.is-pinned .tab.pinned.active, #tabs-container.left .tab-position.is-pinned .tab.pinned:hover, #tabs-container.right .tab-position.is-pinned .tab.pinned.active, #tabs-container.right .tab-position.is-pinned .tab.pinned:hover { margin-right: 2px !important; } #tabs-container.left .tab-position.is-pinned .tab.pinned .tab-header, #tabs-container.right .tab-position.is-pinned .tab.pinned .tab-header { position: relative; left: 0px; } #tabs-container.left .tab-position.is-pinned .tab.pinned.active .tab-header, #tabs-container.right .tab-position.is-pinned .tab.pinned.active .tab-header { position: relative; left: 0px; } #tabs-container.left .tab-position .tab .tab-header .close, #tabs-container.right .tab-position .tab .tab-header .close { margin: 2px 0 0 -3px; } .color-behind-tabs-off #tabs-container.left .tab-position.is-pinned .tab.pinned.button-off.isdiscarded, .color-behind-tabs-off #tabs-container.right .tab-position.is-pinned .tab.pinned.button-off.isdiscarded { margin-bottom: 5px; margin-right: 2px !important; margin-left: 2px !important; } .color-behind-tabs-off #tabs-container.left .tab-position.is-pinned .tab.pinned.button-off.isdiscarded:hover:not(.active), .color-behind-tabs-off #tabs-container.right .tab-position.is-pinned .tab.pinned.button-off.isdiscarded:hover:not(.active) { margin-bottom: 5px; margin-right: 1px !important; margin-left: 3px !important; position: relative; left: -1px; } #tabs-subcontainer.left.visible .tab-strip .tab-position, #tabs-subcontainer.right.visible .tab-strip .tab-position { margin-top: 3px; } .color-behind-tabs-off#browser #tabs-subcontainer.left.visible .tab-position .tab.active.insubstrip, .color-behind-tabs-off#browser #tabs-subcontainer.right.visible .tab-position .tab.active.insubstrip { margin-bottom: 4px; } #tabs-subcontainer.left.visible .tab-position .tab > .tab-header, #tabs-subcontainer.right.visible .tab-position .tab > .tab-header { padding-bottom: 1px; } .color-behind-tabs-off#browser #tabs-subcontainer.left.visible .tab-position .tab.active.insubstrip, .color-behind-tabs-off#browser #tabs-subcontainer.right.visible .tab-position .tab.active.insubstrip { margin-top: -1px; margin-bottom: 3px; } #tabs-tabbar-container.left, #tabs-tabbar-container.right { min-width: 32px; } /* #tabs-subcontainer.visible { min-width: 32px; } */ .color-behind-tabs-off #tabs-subcontainer.left.visible .tab-position .tab:hover:not(.active), .color-behind-tabs-off #tabs-subcontainer.right.visible .tab-position .tab:hover:not(.active) { margin-top: -1px; margin-bottom: 3px; padding-top: 0px; } #tabs-subcontainer.left.visible .tab-position .tab-header, #tabs-subcontainer.right.visible .tab-position .tab-header { padding-top: 0px; } #browser:not(.alt-tabs) #tabs-subcontainer.left.visible .tab:not(.tab-mini) .close, #browser:not(.alt-tabs) #tabs-subcontainer.right.visible .tab:not(.tab-mini) .close { margin-left: -3px; margin-right: 7px; } /* New Tab Container */ div#tabs-container.left .button-toolbar.newtab .ToolbarButton-Button, div#tabs-container.right .button-toolbar.newtab .ToolbarButton-Button { padding-bottom: 1px; padding-right: 3px; margin-top: 1px; min-height: 28px; min-width: 28px; width: 26px; border-radius: 3px; padding-left: 2px; margin-left: 1px; } div#tabs-container.left .button-toolbar.newtab .ToolbarButton-Button:hover, div#tabs-container.right .button-toolbar.newtab .ToolbarButton-Button:hover { color: #ffffff; opacity: 1; background-color: #e30e0e; box-shadow: 0px 0px 1px 1px #c1c1c1db; } /* New Tab Sub-Container */ #tabs-subcontainer.left.visible .tab-strip .tab-position button.ToolbarButton-Button, #tabs-subcontainer.right.visible .tab-strip .tab-position button.ToolbarButton-Button { min-height: 28px; width: 26px; min-width: 28px; border-radius: 3px; padding: 0 0 1px 1px; padding-right: 4px; margin-top: -1px; padding-left: 3px; margin-left: 1px; } #tabs-subcontainer.left.visible .tab-strip .tab-position button.ToolbarButton-Button:hover, #tabs-subcontainer.right.visible .tab-strip .tab-position button.ToolbarButton-Button:hover { background: #f11919; opacity: 1; color: white; box-shadow: 0px 0px 1px 1px #c1c1c1db; } /* Trash Button */ #tabs-tabbar-container.left #tabs-container.left .button-toolbar.toggle-trash .ToolbarButton-Button, #tabs-tabbar-container.right #tabs-container.right .button-toolbar.toggle-trash .ToolbarButton-Button { min-height: 30px; box-shadow: unset; padding-bottom: 1px; border-radius: 0; margin-left: 0; } #tabs-tabbar-container.left #tabs-container.left .button-toolbar.toggle-trash .ToolbarButton-Button:hover, #tabs-tabbar-container.right #tabs-container.right .button-toolbar.toggle-trash .ToolbarButton-Button:hover { border-top: 1px solid #c1c1c1db; } /* Unlocked Button */ #tabs-tabbar-container.left #tabs-subcontainer.left.visible .button-toolbar.tabs-unlocked .ToolbarButton-Button, #tabs-tabbar-container.right #tabs-subcontainer.right.visible .button-toolbar.tabs-unlocked .ToolbarButton-Button { min-height: 30px; border-radius: 0; box-shadow: unset; margin-left: 1px; padding: 2px 0 0 2px; } #tabs-tabbar-container.left #tabs-subcontainer.left.visible .button-toolbar.tabs-unlocked .ToolbarButton-Button:hover, #tabs-tabbar-container.right #tabs-subcontainer.right.visible .button-toolbar.tabs-unlocked .ToolbarButton-Button:hover { border-top: 1px solid #c1c1c1db; } /* Close Button Hover Hide Favicon */ #tabs-subcontainer.left.visible .tab-position .tab.active.uifocusstop.tab-small.insubstrip:hover .tab-header .favicon, #tabs-tabbar-container.left #tabs-container.left .tab-position .tab.active.uifocusstop.tab-small:hover .tab-header .favicon, #tabs-subcontainer.right.visible .tab-position .tab.active.uifocusstop.tab-small.insubstrip:hover .tab-header .favicon, #tabs-tabbar-container.right #tabs-container.right .tab-position .tab.active.uifocusstop.tab-small:hover .tab-header .favicon { visibility: hidden; } #tabs-container { min-width: 32px; min-height: 33px; } /* Page Progress Bar */ #tabs-tabbar-container.left #tabs-container.left .tab-header .page-progress-indicator.progress-done, #tabs-tabbar-container.right #tabs-container.right .tab-header .page-progress-indicator.progress-done, #tabs-tabbar-container.right #tabs-container.right .tab-header .page-progress-indicator.progress-done, #tabs-tabbar-container.right #tabs-container.right .tab-header .page-progress-indicator.progress-done { bottom: 0px; } .page-progress-indicator { bottom: 0px; }
@mib2berlin It worked, It worked!!
Thank you very very much