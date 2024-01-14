With Vivaldi's great audio functions and hopw they relate to audio from YouTube, pandora etc, I'm keen to play from my phone and stream via upnp to other devices like my smart TV.

I use an app called Bubble UPNP. It can transmit audio from pretty much any app and steam it - it basically records a stream of the skins on my phone and streams it to my selected device. I use it for music players, podcast apps and I have been able to use it with Chrome and Samsung Internet.

But for some reason it won't identify the audio from Vivaldi and the stream it creates is silent when Vivaldi is playing audio.

It appears like while all other apps are exporting audio in a unified way and there's some sort of virtual cable that bubble upnp uses to receive from them, Vivaldi's audio isn't going through the same virtual cable.

It's there a simple way for me to fix this? A setting in Vivaldi?

Nb this may or may not relate to my not being able to get YouTube in Vivaldi to cast directly. I made a separate post about that.

Btw I can get all Vivaldi audio out through physical cables or through Bluetooth.

I'm happy to share screenshots of anyone has specific questions.

Android 14. Samsung s22. Vivaldi 6.5.3217.45