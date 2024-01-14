Second Vivaldi instance shows the Vivaldi Startpage, not the Homepage I've set
igmandygeza
When I started the Vivaldi, it shows correctly the Homepage I've set.
But when I wanted to open an another instance of Vivaldi browser, it will open with the standard Vivaldi Startpage. I've set an unique Home Page on the new page and new tab page in the Vivaldi Settings.
Any suggestion?
DoctorG Ambassador
@igmandygeza Was my old bug report
Is related to masterbug VB-46990 "Startup with setting doesn’t apply to new windows" - Confimed. No progress for a fix.
igmandygeza
@DoctorG Thanks!
I have also seen this behavior on Linux.
DoctorG Ambassador
@josephj11 Yes, the issue is for all OS.