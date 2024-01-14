slow work in some pages
-
after last updates - i dont know windows update was bugged or browser update - vivaldi very very slow on youtube page with doing full screen video and backing to window mode videos. i load YT, clicking on full screen button on video and browser not open video in that moment, he need at least 30 sec to open video in that mode, and then that time to show video in window mode after clicking to it. with that main page window of YT is freezing - all operations, even mouse path is "low fps-ed". on Twitch is all good! but after updates on YT starting bad.
-
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.53 (Stable channel) (64 бита)
Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.3007)
-
mib2berlin
@AliGille
Hi, the update may break an extension.
Please test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin in "private mode" all good...o_O
in this mode i have "noscript" too. in normal mode i have "noscript" and "adblock" extensions. soon i check without "adblock" in normal mode"
-
mib2berlin
@AliGille
Check if you have disabled the Vivaldi ad blocker, two or more blockers are not really working.
-
@mib2berlin yes - problem was in "adblock". its strange. normally i have some problems with "nocsript" sometimes on vivaldi - on second PC - on this "mobile pc" browser not load some "hard pages" and i fix it by clicking disable/enable "noscript", but all time that i use"adblock" didn't do that errors. i reainstall "adblock" and all starting normal. thanks for solution!
-
@mib2berlin in another browser i used both of this extensions by years and all be good.
-
mib2berlin
@AliGille
Many Chrome extensions cause issues in Vivaldi because of the extra UI layer.
Other Chromium browser simply use the Chromium tab, bookmark, panel management but Vivaldi not, for example.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin ok. thanks a lot for help!