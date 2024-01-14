@FreSch Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community

Yes, it's possible but requires some technical skill. Vivaldi's blocker is limited in its configuration and not meant for users with "special needs" - for those users uBlock or similar is better.

You can add a blocklist file to the blocking sources, either from the file system or host it yourself on a web service (like Github). Whether you add it under Tracker or Ads section is up to how you want to use it. You could have two different files for ads/trackers.

Vivaldi's blocker follows the standard Adblock Plus filter rules.

https://adblockplus.org/filter-cheatsheet

So you could add:

! Title: Adblock Filters (personal) @@||cdn.onesignal.com^$domain=example.com