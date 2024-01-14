Tracker exemption for one site
I want to exempt one single tracker from one specific website. the tracker is cdn.onesignal.com, and because it's blocked, site notifications don't work.
All I've found so far is to completely whitelist the site, which is not what I want. Is it possible to whitelist only one tracker type/name?
If not, is it possible to retain adblocking capability whilst whitelisting trackers?
@FreSch Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Yes, it's possible but requires some technical skill. Vivaldi's blocker is limited in its configuration and not meant for users with "special needs" - for those users uBlock or similar is better.
You can add a blocklist file to the blocking sources, either from the file system or host it yourself on a web service (like Github). Whether you add it under Tracker or Ads section is up to how you want to use it. You could have two different files for ads/trackers.
Vivaldi's blocker follows the standard Adblock Plus filter rules.
https://adblockplus.org/filter-cheatsheet
So you could add:
! Title: Adblock Filters (personal) @@||cdn.onesignal.com^$domain=example.com
This will allow requests to
cdn.onesignal.comfrom
example.com
Yes, it's possible but requires some technical skill. Vivaldi's blocker is limited in its configuration and not meant for users with "special needs" - for those users uBlock or similar is better.
so if I understand you right, it's easier to just disable blocking on the site and use an extension to whitelist that specific tracker?
You can add a blocklist file to the blocking sources, either from the file system or host it yourself on a web service (like Github). Whether you add it under Tracker or Ads section is up to how you want to use it. You could have two different files for ads/trackers.
Vivaldi's blocker follows the standard Adblock Plus filter rules.
https://adblockplus.org/filter-cheatsheet
I did check the settings and saw where vivaldi gets the blocklist from - iirc it was duckduckgo. In theory what I could also do is just grab that blocklist, self-host and specifically modify the list to disable blocking that one tracker?
ngl if I did that it'd probably cause problems like the need to keep the list up to date etc. I think I might just rely on external extensions for now.
Thanks for your help mate.
so if I understand you right, it's easier to just disable blocking on the site and use an extension to whitelist that specific tracker?
No - don't use both. If you're going to install an extension like uBlock Origin, just use that. Otherwise you're just complicating things for yourself.
iirc it was duckduckgo. In theory what I could also do is just grab that blocklist, self-host and specifically modify the list to disable blocking that one tracker?
No - the DDG blocklist is a special case with special syntax (open it and look). Trying to keep it updated yourself would be nearly impossible.
Two options:
- Keep using Vivaldi blocker, add a user rules file
- Disable Vivaldi blocker, use a blocking extension with more options (uBlock Origin etc.)
ah, sorry for the misunderstanding.
I used the custom blocklist and it works beautifully! Thanks so much for the help.
Now I know what to do in the future for a niche case like this.
I want to exempt one single tracker from one specific website. the tracker is cdn.onesignal.com, and because it's blocked, site notifications don't work.
All I've found so far is to completely whitelist the site, which is not what I want. Is it possible to whitelist only one tracker type/name?> If not, is it possible to retain adblocking capability whilst whitelisting trackers?
This is a feature that needs to be added to Vivaldi's adblocker, the current GUI is way too barebones. That's why I'm still using uBlock Origin, but you may also want to try Ghostery, which is perhaps a bit more easy to use for less experienced users. But I still believe that Vivaldi's adblocker should become more like these extensions.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/ublock-origin/cjpalhdlnbpafiamejdnhcphjbkeiagm
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/ghostery-tracker-ad-block/mlomiejdfkolichcflejclcbmpeaniij
This is a feature that needs to be added to Vivaldi's adblocker, the current GUI is way too barebones. That's why I'm still using uBlock Origin, but you may also want to try Ghostery, which is perhaps a bit more easy to use for less experienced users. But I still believe that Vivaldi's adblocker should become more like these extensions.
I agree it's a little barebones, but I use it mostly as a "set once and forget" type thing. This is likely just a one-off thing, but it couldn't hurt to get some more improvements.
This is a feature that needs to be added to Vivaldi's adblocker, the current GUI is way too barebones. That's why I'm still using uBlock Origin, but you may also want to try Ghostery, which is perhaps a bit more easy to use for less experienced users. But I still believe that Vivaldi's adblocker should become more like these extensions.
I agree it's a little barebones, but I use it mostly as a "set once and forget" type thing. This is likely just a one-off thing, but it couldn't hurt to get some more improvements.
Who knows, it might happen on more sites. I sometimes need to configure uBlock Origin in order to make websites load correctly.
This is a feature that needs to be added to Vivaldi's adblocker, the current GUI is way too barebones. That's why I'm still using uBlock Origin, but you may also want to try Ghostery, which is perhaps a bit more easy to use for less experienced users. But I still believe that Vivaldi's adblocker should become more like these extensions.
I agree it's a little barebones, but I use it mostly as a "set once and forget" type thing. This is likely just a one-off thing, but it couldn't hurt to get some more improvements.
Who knows, it might happen on more sites. I sometimes need to configure uBlock Origin in order to make websites load correctly.
I can only talk from experience - in my years of using adblockers, I've never had to configure one. This was my first time configuring an adblocker because something didn't work properly with it activated. Maybe it's just Vivaldi's built-in one being a little aggressive with the blocking, who knows.
This is a feature that needs to be added to Vivaldi's adblocker, the current GUI is way too barebones. That's why I'm still using uBlock Origin, but you may also want to try Ghostery, which is perhaps a bit more easy to use for less experienced users. But I still believe that Vivaldi's adblocker should become more like these extensions.
Who knows, it might happen on more sites. I sometimes need to configure uBlock Origin in order to make websites load correctly.
I can only talk from experience - in my years of using adblockers, I've never had to configure one. This was my first time configuring an adblocker because something didn't work properly with it activated. Maybe it's just Vivaldi's built-in one being a little aggressive with the blocking, who knows.
OK I see. If you don't encounter problems that much, you might as well keep using Vivaldi's adblocker. But I have to unblock stuff once in a while in order to make websites load correctly, so it depends on which websites you use I guess.