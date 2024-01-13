Search History Not Saving in Vivaldi Browser
I've encountered an issue in my Vivaldi browser and wanted to check if anyone else has had a similar experience or if there are possible solutions.
Issue: My search history is not being saved in the Vivaldi browser.
If anyone has any ideas or solutions, I would greatly appreciate the help!
System Information:
Vivaldi Version: [last version]
Operating System: [Windows 10 Pro]
Thank you for your advice!
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums
Recently another user reported something similar, did a modification in History period, from 3 to 6 Months but was not really saved, maybe also related with Sync and different versions, Stable and Snap.
So toggled the setting again and worked.
Try that first, then, if persist, go ahead with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Also,
Some useful links:
