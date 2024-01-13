Not sure what my next troubleshooting steps are.

Have a pihole that's been setup for years. Use Vivaldi on Windows and Android and they listen to the pihole's local DNS fine. It's not exactly critical, but I like using names instead of IPs and I think this is super weird.

I can go to "router.local" on my Desktop and on my phone, I use Vivaldi on a new laptop and it gives "ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED". I'm signed in to Vivaldi Sync with all settings being sync'd.

Otherwise Vivaldi on the laptop browses the web fine. I'm submitting this post from the laptop. Firefox can go to "router.local" on the laptop, I can ping/nslookup/traceroute wherever I want from the laptop's terminal. (including "router.local")

I have disabled secureDNS at chrome://settings/security

What's the next thing to look at?