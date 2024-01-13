Unsolved Vivaldi on popOS ignoring local DNS
Not sure what my next troubleshooting steps are.
Have a pihole that's been setup for years. Use Vivaldi on Windows and Android and they listen to the pihole's local DNS fine. It's not exactly critical, but I like using names instead of IPs and I think this is super weird.
I can go to "router.local" on my Desktop and on my phone, I use Vivaldi on a new laptop and it gives "ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED". I'm signed in to Vivaldi Sync with all settings being sync'd.
Otherwise Vivaldi on the laptop browses the web fine. I'm submitting this post from the laptop. Firefox can go to "router.local" on the laptop, I can ping/nslookup/traceroute wherever I want from the laptop's terminal. (including "router.local")
I have disabled secureDNS at chrome://settings/security
What's the next thing to look at?
@turmacar Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Check:
chrome://net-internals/#dns
Capture a network log when getting the error:
chrome://net-export
Then look under DNS.
Web browsers don't "listen" to DNS servers, they make DNS requests (TCP 53).
This would be the primary suspect so double-check that you have.
SecureDNS is disabled, doublechecked to be sure it didn't update from sync somewhere.
When using chrome://net-internal/dns for "google.com":
{"params":{"dns_query_types":["A","AAAA","HTTPS"],"host":"https://google.com","network_anonymization_key":"null","secure_dns_mode":0,"source_dependency":{"id":16680,"type":32}},"phase":1,"source":{"id":16683,"start_time":"8861204","type":11},"time":"8861204","type":9}, {"params":{"source_dependency":{"id":16683,"type":11}},"phase":0,"source":{"id":16680,"start_time":"8861204","type":32},"time":"8861204","type":14}, {"params":{"priority":"LOWEST","source_dependency":{"id":16680,"type":32}},"phase":0,"source":{"id":16683,"start_time":"8861204","type":11},"time":"8861204","type":15}, {"phase":0,"source":{"id":16683,"start_time":"8861204","type":11},"time":"8861204","type":11}, {"phase":1,"source":{"id":16683,"start_time":"8861204","type":11},"time":"8861204","type":17}, {"params":{"attempt_number":1},"phase":0,"source":{"id":16683,"start_time":"8861204","type":11},"time":"8861204","type":12}, {"params":{"address_list":["142.250.217.110:0","[2607:f8b0:400a:80b::200e]:0"],"aliases":[]},"phase":2,"source":{"id":16683,"start_time":"8861204","type":11},"time":"8861293","type":17}, {"params":{"attempt_number":1},"phase":0,"source":{"id":16683,"start_time":"8861204","type":11},"time":"8861293","type":13}, {"phase":2,"source":{"id":16683,"start_time":"8861204","type":11},"time":"8861293","type":9}, {"phase":2,"source":{"id":16680,"start_time":"8861204","type":32},"time":"8861293","type":3}, {"params":{"byte_count":41},"phase":0,"source":{"id":6739,"start_time":"6027384","type":7},"time":"8861726","type":74}, {"params":{"byte_count":19},"phase":0,"source":{"id":6739,"start_time":"6027384","type":7},"time":"8861726","type":75}, {"params":{"final":true,"masked":false,"opcode":2,"payload_length":17,"reserved1":false,"reserved2":false,"reserved3":false},"phase":0,"source":{"id":6730,"start_time":"6027334","type":1},"time":"8861726","type":525},
When using chrome://net-internal/dns for "router.local":
{"params":{"allow_cached_response":true,"dns_query_type":"UNSPECIFIED","host":"https://router.local","is_speculative":false,"network_anonymization_key":"null","secure_dns_policy":0},"phase":1,"source":{"id":16684,"start_time":"8865338","type":32},"time":"8865338","type":3}, {"params":{"source_dependency":{"id":16685,"type":37}},"phase":1,"source":{"id":16686,"start_time":"8865338","type":16},"time":"8865338","type":37}, {"params":{"source_dependency":{"id":16684,"type":32}},"phase":1,"source":{"id":16685,"start_time":"8865338","type":37},"time":"8865338","type":37}, {"phase":0,"source":{"id":16685,"start_time":"8865338","type":37},"time":"8865338","type":38}, {"params":{"address":"[2001:4860:4860::8888]:443"},"phase":1,"source":{"id":16686,"start_time":"8865338","type":16},"time":"8865338","type":84}, {"params":{"net_error":-109},"phase":2,"source":{"id":16686,"start_time":"8865338","type":16},"time":"8865338","type":84}, {"params":{"address":"[2001:4860:4860::8888]:443","net_error":-109},"phase":0,"source":{"id":16685,"start_time":"8865338","type":37},"time":"8865338","type":39},
If nothing else that seems to confirm that secureDNS is off.
And hi and thanks for helping!
@turmacar Why are you posting the raw netlog, it doesnt say anything about DNS. It's not from
chrome://net-internals/#dnseither.
It looks like this:
The point is finding what IP the browser thinks your router has.
Then you capture a log and open it in the netlog viewer and look under DNS like I said. Should return something like this:
Internal DNS client enabled for insecure queries (Do53): true Internal DNS client enabled for secure queries (DoH): false Disabled DoH providers: Quad9Secure nameservers "192.168.0.1:53" "1.1.1.1:53" allow_dns_over_https_upgrade true append_to_multi_label_name false attempts 2 dns_over_tls_active false dns_over_tls_hostname doh_attempts 1 doh_config [object Object] ndots 1 num_hosts 3 rotate false search secure_dns_mode 0 timeout 1 unhandled_options false use_local_ipv6 false
Here I'm using my local router DNS server and Cloudflare as secondary.
Then follows a list of the state of the resolver cache.
If you want to dig deeper, look into Events and find DNS related stuff.
Stuff like HOST_RESOLVER_IMPL_JOB and UDP_SOCKET to port 53.
These are pointers to where you can find where the issue lies on your system. I'm not going to analyze the logs for you. After all, you're the one with the pi-hole on your network, not me - using complex networking server software requires you to understand the basics of networking
Gotcha, from
chrome://net-exportI clicked the giant "show file" button instead of the netlog viewer hyperlink. I did attach only the relevant bits about the dns_query.
That's what I find weird. The only issue is this browser on this machine.
The pihole (and it's ".local" DNS lookups) works for this laptop with Firefox and Chrome, 4 other laptops, a Desktop, and a server with reverse dns directing traffic from a domain through a swag container to a bunch of services including nextcloud. The nextcloud client syncs to this laptop fine. Honestly this is mostly annoying because Heimdall is setup with a bunch of ".local" links instead of IPs and I'd have to change that.
It's literally this one version of Vivaldi. Half wondering if there's some glitch with whatever repo popOS is using.
FWIW using the netlog-viewer instead of looking at the .json I get:
Internal DNS client enabled for insecure queries (Do53): undefined Internal DNS client enabled for secure queries (DoH): undefined Disabled DoH providers: Quad9Secure nameservers undefined
Any idea why those would be undefined?
I have no idea. It should get the DNS server settings from your OS primary/secondary DNS setting. In Linux that would likely be from
resolv.conf.
I did notice something in your logs though:
{"params":{"address":"[2001:4860:4860::8888]:443"},"phase":1,"source":{"id":16686,"start_time":"8865338","type":16},"time":"8865338","type":84},
The address there is Google DNS:
https://developers.google.com/speed/public-dns/docs/using
No idea where it would pick that one up, probably falls back to using it when DNS servers are undefined and DoH is disabled.
Seems like a fair guess, resolv.conf was populated correctly so not sure why it wasn't looking there.
The good news is it's working now, the bad news is no idea what went wrong.
Uninstalled the version from the popOS app store and installed the debian package from vivaldi.com and everything just works now. ¯\_ (ツ)_/¯
Thanks for looking.