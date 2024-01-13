incomplete letters in the search box
I just noticed. no letter L is boxed search. I guess that should be the URL ![alt text](image url)
Hi,
What do you mean exactly?
@Zalex108 take a look in the url pair box.. there are only UR letters ..
I don't understand
There's an L
Te
lusuri
Use coloured arrows or something else to point about what you are referring to for easy understanding.
@suharji
Hi, do you meant the missing L in URL like:
It is maybe a bug in your language translation, you can change the Vivaldi UI language for a test to English or something.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin yes. that's what i mean
@suharji
If this is only in your language it is a translation bug.
You can report it but these UI glitches get low priority, it doesn't influence the function of the address field.
Which language is this?
Does it work if you change Vivaldi to English?
@mib2berlin normal if in English. there is a URL written
@suharji
OK, you can report it to the bug tracker but I would not wait for a fix anytime soon.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib