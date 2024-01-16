Coming from

Vivaldi team keeps on releasing new updates regularly. Yet this annoying problem of freezing when right-clicking on MacOS still persists. Is there no-one from their developer team actually looking into this problem?

Many of you have suggested in the past that this is due to the extensions used.

I used the extensions:

LastPass GoogleTranslate ChemReference Resolver EndNote click GoogleKeep

Is there a common extension among the people who have raised this issue?

I have tried removing all of the extensions one bye one. Sometime it happens that aster removing any extension; the right-click issue resolves for an hour or so. Then as soon as you have more than three tabs open, it re appears. It has now conditioned me to be scared of doing a right-click on any app in my Mac which is just pathetic to be honest.

Dear Developers!!!!! Please solve this issue and make it the best browser in the world once again.