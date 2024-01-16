V 6.5 | macOS Freeze
Coming from
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/66986/constant-freezing-on-macos-big-sur
Vivaldi team keeps on releasing new updates regularly. Yet this annoying problem of freezing when right-clicking on MacOS still persists. Is there no-one from their developer team actually looking into this problem?
Many of you have suggested in the past that this is due to the extensions used.
I used the extensions:
- LastPass
- GoogleTranslate
- ChemReference Resolver
- EndNote click
- GoogleKeep
Is there a common extension among the people who have raised this issue?
I have tried removing all of the extensions one bye one. Sometime it happens that aster removing any extension; the right-click issue resolves for an hour or so. Then as soon as you have more than three tabs open, it re appears. It has now conditioned me to be scared of doing a right-click on any app in my Mac which is just pathetic to be honest.
Dear Developers!!!!! Please solve this issue and make it the best browser in the world once again.
gerritgriebel
Vivaldi macOS freezes intermittently on open a popup with
var popupWindow = window.open('../popup-wrapper.xsp?pageToLoad=login/search-popup.xsp', 'popup' + index_new_popup, 'toolbar=no,location=no,directories=no,status=no,menubar=no,scrollbars=auto,resizable=yes,copyhistory=0,width=1060,height=770')
This happens also when Vivaldi is set to open popups in new tab. Code is called in a function that is called on key press, by <body onkeydown="hotkeys(event)"> Freeze happens after I focus on a different field in the popup. macOS crash mangement produces a 5MB large text file with call traces. Does it help to upload the crash report? If so, where?
So far I reverted to Chrome and will try upcoming versions of Vivaldi
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Thanks for search instead of open New Topics,
For that, being was old and related to other versions, better open a new Thread linking to the previous.
Despite those previous posts, always check the Basic Steps and then report with the results if the problem still happens.
Thx
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
Also,
Some useful links:
Vivaldi 6.6 is snapshot as of this comment, current stable is 6.5.3206.53
Are you on macOS 11.7.10?
Where are you right clicking and any example sites?