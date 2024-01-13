Add ons for Vivaldi Android
Gustavo1947
Vivaldi for Windows is the absolute dream Browser but compared to the Android Version the Pros and cons are completely different.
The integrated Adblocker on Android is badly limited and i wish they could add some extensions. For example Ublock Origin, thats the only reason i have to use different browsers sometimes just because some sites stopps working.
Is there any reason why we still have no extensions ?
@Gustavo1947
Yep.
Start by reading the forum thoroughly and you'll find out for yourself.
You are a 100500 user who posts about extensions instead of researching forum threads first. No offense!