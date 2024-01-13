Recovering session files.
I had a number of saved sessions and accidentally cleared them from my device recently. I would like to recover files, but I do not know the directory, names or extensions of the files. As I understand it, is this the “Sessions” or “Session Storage” folder? I can't figure out how to do this. I would really appreciate help on this issue.
Hi,
Read here and follow the SnapShop Folder steps.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85752/lost-all-tabs-in-workspaces/62
Also,
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Thank you very much for your help, but unfortunately your advice could not help me. I don't have a SnapShot Folder as a Windows user. And I have not yet been able to find a solution to my problem on the forum. I wanted to restore the file using Recuva or R-Studio, but I don’t know which file I need to extract to replace it in the sessions folder and where this file was located before I deleted it with Ccleaner. I also read Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps, but there was nothing there about restoring sessions except the option to autosave the last 5 sessions or something. Just in case, I'll clarify, these were saved sessions, not workspaces or tabs. And I apologize if I said something unclear, since I don’t write in English very well.
@Gurajil
Add a picture of the Profile folder you have arrived.
By the way,
What's the V version?
Snapshot folder started around 5.6/5.7
mib2berlin
@Gurajil
Hi, I fear you need all files in the folder \user\App Data\Vivaldi\Default\Sessions
At least one file with a .bin extension and the file sessions.json
No idea if this work with other files missing.
The folder looks like this on Linux but it is the same on Windows.
@Zalex108 version is 6.5
Idk maybe its different in windows?
Here at User Data, or inside Default which is within,search for that Snapshot Folder.
mib2berlin
@Gurajil
Ah, I forgot User Data in my path, sorry.
@mib2berlin Understood. Sadly i cant recover all files it seems like. R-studio cant find it anymore. Im looking at this folder in R-studio
Here are 2 things
One the current
Sessions
Sessions Storage
Second, the Snapshot "backup"
That one is made on each V Update, so, at least, those could be recovered.
Replacing the ones at Default folder.
Back up those before.
In case you have Sync enabled,
You could try to check on another devices whether they appear on the Cloud icon.
@Gurajil
Interesting,
Snapshot folder doesn't appear there
Check at the Default.
I use Standalone on every install, I guess should be on any type but maybe it's on another location or I'm wrong
@Zalex108 Just in case im wrong i checked entire C disc
The only thing i found is this :"v8_context_snapshot.bin". in C:\Users\555\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\6.5.3206.53
Can it be used?
Pic?
Here it's at the Root's Profile
Not sure but check
"Show Hidden System Files"
"Show Hidden files"
Maybe is there but hidden
this is the only thing that has "snapshot" in it on my PC. Yes i have Sync but there is no option to Sync sessions yet, so i cant use it. Yes i checked for hidden files too
When you say "Sessions", what do you mean?:
Workspaces
Stacks
Sessions saved as any file name and its tabs removed from the working windows
-
@Gurajil said in Recovering session files.:
v8_context_snapshot.bin
Not that,
It's an application file not Tabs data.