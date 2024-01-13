Thank you very much for your help, but unfortunately your advice could not help me. I don't have a SnapShot Folder as a Windows user. And I have not yet been able to find a solution to my problem on the forum. I wanted to restore the file using Recuva or R-Studio, but I don’t know which file I need to extract to replace it in the sessions folder and where this file was located before I deleted it with Ccleaner. I also read Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps, but there was nothing there about restoring sessions except the option to autosave the last 5 sessions or something. Just in case, I'll clarify, these were saved sessions, not workspaces or tabs. And I apologize if I said something unclear, since I don’t write in English very well.