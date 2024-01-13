Vivaldi Is Google!
Vivaldi is made by a google engine... Because of safty they say in google play
Firefox is the only browser left without a google engine, and for the safty of the people, they have my full support!
@DMW1989 Now you was tracked by Google. Bad. Uninstall Vivaldi browser, quick! You are unsafe. Burglars will visit your home now. Trust me! The CIA said this!
mib2berlin
@DMW1989
... and why do you post this in a Vivaldi forum?
All Vivaldi user know this, they choose Vivaldi because of the privacy, not the engine.
By the way, Google pay 500 millions of 576 millions from the Mozilla income in 2023.
@mib2berlin said in VIVALDI IS GOOGLE!:
By the way, Google pay 500 millions of 576 millions from the Mozilla income in 2023.
Do not spread Real Facts!
@DMW1989 Huh, and Vivaldi servers are run by a Intel engine, same CPUs the NSA and CIA use in their servers! OMG!!!!! We will a die!
Hi,
Are you coming from the Telegram Group?
Actually,
This was thrown yesterday in the same way.
?
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi Is Google!:
By the way, Google pay 500 millions of 576 millions from the Mozilla income in 2023.
Whoa, really much money, they are addicted to Alphabet and its daughter Google.
@Zalex108 I guess a Bot or Putinka Troll nagged us.
@DMW1989, Google made Chromium, which is FOSS and Vivaldi strip out anything which phones to Google from the Chromium code.
Firefox Mozilla sends Data to Alphabet Inc, the advertising company of Google, apart to googleanalytics and googletagmanager. Vivaldi don't.
That means, Firefox is way more Google than Vivaldi, despite using a own engine, Gecko.
Facts outsite of TikTok
Webkoll analytics https://webbkoll.dataskydd.net/en
Blacklight analytics https://themarkup.org/blacklight
barbudo2005
"If trolls flew, sunlight would not be visible."
Plot twist: google been for literally years one of the major partners of firefox foundation.
@Hadden89 I guess some users like to spread fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD), telling users Mozilla Foundation have no relation to Google.
Funny, it is like: taking money from Mafia to get financed, an trying to convince others: I am not related to Mafia because i do not shoot with their shotguns.
LOL, perhaps user DMW1989 tries to tell in a sort of known US american way: Mozilla have no relationship to XYZ company…
@DoctorG, this is why I use pages like WebKoll and Blacklight, they show with which companies the webs and services are related, independent what others in TikTok or some influencer in YT say. Trackers are used by Mozilla before, but now also use pixel tracking, like Facebook and M$, nice news.
@Catweazle I guess much of those guys are from red pill or blue pill fraction in the WWW matrix: "The Truth Is Out There!"
They do not want to see where so many called free-software companies/organisations are glued to.
This is right and that is wrong: OMG! Like the 80ies and 90ies with their mailboxes and mail discussion lists.
better messengers do not make information better, only spreading the sh…
@DoctorG snaps er bedre
@Zalex108 no im just tired of big tech monopol
@DMW1989 You suffer from Morbus Netscapism
@DMW1989 said in Vivaldi Is Google!:
@Zalex108 no im just tired of big tech monopol
You may need to read Vivaldi's History if not yet to see the differences.