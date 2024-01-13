Random Vivaldi Crashes on M1 Mac
I'm on M1 Mac; I have tried disabling and re-enabling extensions but can't figure what's causing my browser to crash: it just randomly happens out of nowhere. I thought it was because I had a few 100 tabs open mostly hibernated, but after cleaning them it hasn't solved the issue. It's been going for a few weeks now, and it's pushing me to switch browsers.
Also, fun fact, if you have tons of tabs open (most hibernated), the download manager for vivaldi starts acting weird. It'll stall until the download shows up in the downloads panel while also halting the browser. Thankfully, clearing tons of tabs fixed it for me.
Vivaldi Version: 6.4.3160.41 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Revision: 5f5f4f3f77914abe3f457c711cf1ebf00d5681ff
OS: macOS Version 13.5.2 (Build 22G91)
@ituhabitu For the past few months, there have been several threads in this Mac forum about crashes. From those threads, I've drawn these two conclusions:
- Deleting your user profile will very often cure the problem.
- Some of the crashes are likely due to a bug in macOS, which Vivaldi or Chromium developers haven't been able to address.
So, your options are 1) wait or 2) delete your user profile and see what happens.
If you keep having crashes and if you have a crash after upgrading Vivaldi to the latest version, be sure to submit a crash report and wait for the next upgrade.
Me, I had frequent crashes for some time. I just waited and kept submitting one crash report per upgrade. Then the crashes eventually subsided. I'm pleased that I've gotten through the period without having to delete my profiles.