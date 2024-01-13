New tab always opens new window
Hi, i just ran into a state where opening a new tab also opens a new window, regardless how i open the new tab. Has anyone experienced this?
It's very annoying. I already had it a while ago, and thought it was related to my workspace rules .. after closing and restarting it was gone, now it reappeared.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.53 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Revision 45aaa54826bd8a4784a47def46569ae67b3716fa
OS macOS Version 14.0
Hi,
Don't know,
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps