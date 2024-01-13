opening sequence
Not using vivaldi email. am using thunderbird 115.6. When i turn on vivaldi, it comes up with a message every time, 11 email messages NOT SENT. Settings???? i go to settings and so far no matter what i do this message will not go away.
how do i delete the 11 messages or stop the NOT SENT message. linux 21.2
@Smeeding2535 If you click in Vivalid statusbar on the enveloper icon, the popup opens, select Logs tab, what is shown there?
Check Vivaldi Settings → Mail and untick [ ] Enable Mail, Calendar and Feeds, or delete unneeded mail accounts, and restart.
Never saw this trouble with 6.5.3206.53 on Debian 12 with enabled Vivaldi Mail and without while testing much.
Enable Mail, Calendar and Feeds, or delete unneeded mail accounts, and restart. could you expand your instructions to include how to find mail? I did find it, and i did uncheck the the enable box, i could not find anything in calendar or feeds to check??????? what am i looking for??? The sound does is grayed out, so i can't uncheck it either. After unchecking enable mail, i turned vivaldi off and turned it back on and the 11 unsent message is still with me.
@Smeeding2535 Settings → Mail, scroll down to end of setting page.
If you do not need Vivaldi Mail, untick the "Enable Mail, Calendar and Feeds" and exit Vivaldi.
Do i understand, you run Thunderbird as your mail-client and do not need Vivaldi Mail anymore?
To remove unneeded mail accounts in Vivaldi Mail:
Try a restart of your PC if that does not help.
i cannot respond to the dragon lady
when you are in the forum, you cannot take a picture of the screen you are looking at. i see mail accounts, mail settings, and mail search.....nothing like you have shown me!!!!!!! I turned my computer off and on and still the 11 unsent messages are there!!!!!!! Bigger crayola which am i supposed to use???? quick reply or quote? when i hit quick reply i get error forbidden
@Smeeding2535 Now, what have you already done in Vivaldi Settings?
You can take a screenshot in Vivaldi! In statusbar is a icon which looks like a camera.
@DoctorG
what you are seeing on your computer and what i am seeing are not the same!!!!!! It does not exist on my vivaldi!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Neither can i make a copy or screen shot of Vivaldi forum etc.
what i did do is go to:
Settings
A. Mail
B. Mail Notifications
1. uncheck enabled box
a. play sound is checked, but
grayed out, so can't uncheck
Turned computer off and on and problem still exists.
Now under Mail accounts
a. servers is in red and says error: outgoing server information is missing (mine reads: outgoing server mail.vivaldi.net Port 465
Thank you.....b³
DoctorG Ambassador
@Smeeding2535 In Mint 21 hit Print or PrintScr button on your keyboard to create a screenshot.
@Smeeding2535
![82ec79a8-f803-4ed5-b37b-19657b0e728a-image.png](Image dimensions are too big)
so i blew up only the mail page
![7eca6adf-fec9-494f-aff6-d64d335f1e38-image.png](Image dimensions are too big)
Next suggestion??????? It is definitely taking the screen shot
DoctorG Ambassador
@Smeeding2535 Images too large for forum.
So upload each to imgur.com and post the link here.
mib2berlin
@Smeeding2535
Hi, why you cant use the Vivaldi screen shot tool, I use this settings and simply past the image into the forum.
@DoctorG
@Smeeding2535 said in opening sequence:
do you have any idea of how frustrating it is to get this kind of response?
Ahmm, yes. Sorry for that.
If you are not able to use Imgur, can you reduce image size of your screenshot so have only size less that 2 Mbyte?
I remember program (may be already installed)
Pixcan do this reduce size/resize in its Tools menu.
edwardp Ambassador
@Smeeding2535 said in opening sequence:
Not using vivaldi email.
Are you referring to the Vivaldi e-mail client, or the e-mail service?
-
@DoctorG Thank you for your apology. I accept. May i give you a dozen long stemmed yellow roses of texas to show my appreciation? You have certainly earned them in my opinion. The fragrance of the roses is kind of like the satisfaction of helping out someone like me. Your kindness is catching....b³
@edwardp i don't know the difference. Here is what i do know: I am on linux 21.2/3, vivaldi upgraded today in all this mess, and my email provider is runbox.com out of oslo, norway, and i am on thunderbird 115.6, also the latest and greatest. Sorry, but this is the best i can do....b³
@Smeeding2535 said in opening sequence:
Now under Mail accounts
a. servers is in red and says error: outgoing server information is missing (mine reads: outgoing server mail.vivaldi.net Port 465
Then let us check to repair this first!
Open Settings → Mail
You see the "Mail Accounts" list
Select one mail account
-
Look at right pane
If there is something like red exclamation mark on "Servers" tab
Click on the tab,
Scroll down until you see the password field with a red exclamation mark,
fill it will the same login password you use for forum.
If you can not enter in password field, please scroll down and untick "Use oAuth"!
Scroll up until you are back to "Incoming Server" section and type password in empty password field.
Scroll down to check for a next missing password field with a red exclamation mark, fill same login password you use for forum.
Hit button "Update account"
Now you should see a verified for mail server settings.
Check the next accounts in list the same way if there is a red mark in a tab at right pane.
Ask, please do not hesitate to ask you do not understand. I try to do my best to help and sometimes it is no easy as English is not my mother tongue, ad european/german culture differs sometimes in meanings and understanding.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@Smeeding2535 said in opening sequence:
@edwardp i don't know the difference. Here is what i do know: I am on linux 21.2/3, vivaldi upgraded today in all this mess, and my email provider is runbox.com out of oslo, norway, and i am on thunderbird 115.6, also the latest and greatest. Sorry, but this is the best i can do....b³
Based on your original post, you say you are using Thunderbird, but are getting e-mail related messages in the Vivaldi interface. I would check to see if perhaps the account in question is also listed in the Vivaldi Mail client, see the post from @DoctorG here to remove it, if it is listed.
@Smeeding2535 said in opening sequence:
i have now gotten rid of the 11 emails.
Congrats!!!
Thanks to all of you!!!!!!! Heart emoji if i could.
You are welcome.