Hi. I know this was written about earlier in the forum, but I feel the need to mention the addition of some pip-related features in more detail.

First of all, thanks for recently adding a volume control - this is a great feature. And rewind the keyboard keys - do not remove it for anything!!! (Opera does not have this).

Now to the point. In browsers such as Opera and Yandex Browser, when watching videos on almost any site, when switching tabs, the browser automatically opens the video in pip. It is important to note that Yandex Browser has a feature to disable auto pip, because some users may not be satisfied with this.

I suggest adding all this and making it even better - to make sure that when minimizing the browser window (both in windowed and maximized mode), the video also opens in pip, and in exactly the same way add a separate setting to enable this function.

ps. Opera has its own feature - you can enable transparency mode for pip - this is important for some users.

pss. In Yandex Browser, you can open the pip window in full screen. This is convenient if a person does not want to drag a tab into a separate window or move the entire browser to another monitor, for example.

Thanks to the development team for my favorite browser!