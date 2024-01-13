Sync Security
How securely are your browser passwords stored?
Transmission is ok with https:
Encryption with phase is ok
If password data is stolen, can it be decrypted?
Is the phase only stored locally on my device?
Is the phase stored on your device?
Is Phase encryption the best protection?
@WEBlink, encryption password is only stored locally, if you lost it, syncdata can't be recovered, Vivaldi don't have access to it. You only can recover your account password, because of this, it's important to save your sync password in a safe place, preferably outside the PC.