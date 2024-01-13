i dont have button "Send link to your devices"
-
haccckerrr
despite the fact that the "Send link to your devices" button is enabled in the settings panel, in fact it is not displayed for me
-
Hi,
This is removed from Desktop since time ago.
Just works between Mobile/Android, not sure on iOS.
Devs may restore it on Desktop at some point.
Also,
haccckerrr
-
You can use the Reading List in the meantime.
-
solidsnake Ambassador
You can access the opened link on another device via Windows panel. From recently it shows synced tabs too. It is available long time ago from cloud icon in the status bar, but in windows panel is more readable and is searchable.