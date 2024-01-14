Why won't Vivaldi remember
When I use an outside program to open certain file vivaldi keeps asking if it should allow a particular program, but when I check the box to say don't ask me again just do it it keeps forgetting that I've checked the box to say just go ahead and do it
exhibit a:
It started happening about 3 or 4 updates ago I thought surely this is just a minor f up on vivaldi's behalf and it'll be fixed in the next update but no it wasn't and it's just getting tiring to have to keep checking that little box only for Vivaldi to forget yet again
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.53 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 45aaa54826bd8a4784a47def46569ae67b3716fa
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3007)
Oh that's very helpful but unfortunately I'd already done all of that before I posted on here
I remember something similar with other programs.
Is either V or qBit a Portable install?
Have you tried reinstalling both on Top?
I guess you will need to edit the registry if I recall and export the entry for the future.
@Pathduck will probably remember / know.
Next time,
Please, mention all the steps you already did
Thx
DoctorG Ambassador
Vivaldi 6.5 remembers its settings to always open with a special app when you confirmed in Windows 11 popup for app selection that you want Always use it.
Yeah, I have had the same "issue" for a while now. It used to work fine and once I had the couple sites I regularly use registered I didn't have to answer that dialog. Something must've changed recently.
It usually happens on updates, but not every update for some reason, so it's difficult to reproduce from scratch.
The protocol handler entry is registered in
Preferences:
"protocol_handler": { "allowed_origin_protocol_pairs": { "https://1337x.to": { "magnet": true } }
This section goes missing when it happens. I suspect it's some kind of time-based exception like the security ones, it will remember for say two weeks and then remove it.
I know the OS is set to associate magnet links to QBittorrent, because I can paste a magnet link into the Run dialog.
However, Magnet does not show up in the Settings under Default Apps/by protocol, but that's never seemed to matter for the registration.
@DoctorG said in Why won't Vivaldi remember:
Vivaldi 6.5 remembers its settings to always open with a special app when you confirmed in Windows 11 popup for app selection that you want Always use it.
Well apparently it is not remembering my choice to use this app to open magnet links because if it did I wouldn't be in here saying it doesn't now would I Hmmmmm