When I use an outside program to open certain file vivaldi keeps asking if it should allow a particular program, but when I check the box to say don't ask me again just do it it keeps forgetting that I've checked the box to say just go ahead and do it

exhibit a:



It started happening about 3 or 4 updates ago I thought surely this is just a minor f up on vivaldi's behalf and it'll be fixed in the next update but no it wasn't and it's just getting tiring to have to keep checking that little box only for Vivaldi to forget yet again

Vivaldi 6.5.3206.53 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision 45aaa54826bd8a4784a47def46569ae67b3716fa

OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3007)