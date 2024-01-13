Why sync keeps breaking speed dial thumbnail icons?
-
I keep seeing broken thumbnail icon on speed dial icon every time I start the browser. I right click on the speed dial icon and select reload, it works, close the browser. Now go to another computer and start the browser sync starts and the thumbnail breaks again. Reload the icon on the second computer and restart the browser to force the sync. Now go to the first computer and start the browser and the thumbnail breaks again. Back and forth, never works. Is there any fix for it?
-
@saudiqbal Not yet. Syncing custom speed dial icons is a work in progress and, while it is in progress, the storage method for the icons is not yet right - which causes this breakage.
The only way to prevent it at present is to turn off syncing of bookmarks.
-
sedative29rus
@Ayespy said in Why sync keeps breaking speed dial thumbnail icons?:
custom speed dial icons
I didn't put custom pictures. Automatically created ones break. More precisely, for some reason, during synchronization, the browser begins to behave as if these were not automatically created images, but custom ones.
-
@sedative29rus It doesn't matter that you don't do custom icons. The incomplete work toward being able to sync these is what's causing the breakage. When the work is done, and done right, a) people who use custom icons will be able to sync them and b) people who don't use them will quit having their speed dial icons broken by sync.
-
sedative29rus
@Ayespy Usually, when some people start criticizing developers, I take the side of these developers in the dispute and defend them in every possible way. But in this case I have no words. Of course, it's clear that they didn't do this on purpose, but releasing a browser with such an annoying unresolved problem is outrageous
I hope the fix won't take too long.
-
@sedative29rus I hope so, too. The guy working on it really knows his stuff (he developed our entire sync software and infrastructure pretty much single-handedly), but syncing custom speed dial icons is a really, really knotty problem and one of the early things he had to do on it was change the location and structure of storage for them.