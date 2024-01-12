Bring back the shield to its original position (left) Android
-
nellaiseemai
Vivaldi Snapshot Android: 6.6.3240.4 (Jan 12, 2024)
Please bring the shield back to its original position. Now the shield on the right outside the address bar look weird and took more space than before. I assume it was done this way to keep iOS and Android browsers look similar. But iOS is relatively new. They might get used to this. But Android browser was in use long back and we are not used to this position. Instead of making both the browsers look similar, you can keep the shield in its original position instead of moving it to new position which Android users are not getting used to. Thanks.
-
Hi,
You've already mentioned that on the Blog post
Maybe would be better to convert this Topic to a Feature Request instead.
You could add Pics for newcomers to easily understand it as did it on the other post.
--
Reply here since not sure you can modify the Topic to a FR.
-