Import Mail from Opera12
-
Hi All,
I have a ton of old emails in Opera 12. And I fear that at some point my Mac won't open Opera anymore.
In Vivaldi, I navigate to File > Import from Applications or Files. I've tried to select both Opera 12.x and Opera Mail. I've also ensured that with both options, the proper directory on my Mac is selected.
Opera Mail imports nothing. Opera 12.x provides the following:
I'm concerned less about the Passwords. I see that the Notes were imported, and I can see them.
It does not appear that emails were imported, however.
Did I miss a step?
Thanks - V
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
For the moment,
If is not a totally first set up, please
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
--
For other elements,
You can also check this:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/724194
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps