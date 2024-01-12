Hi All,

I have a ton of old emails in Opera 12. And I fear that at some point my Mac won't open Opera anymore.

In Vivaldi, I navigate to File > Import from Applications or Files. I've tried to select both Opera 12.x and Opera Mail. I've also ensured that with both options, the proper directory on my Mac is selected.

Opera Mail imports nothing. Opera 12.x provides the following:



I'm concerned less about the Passwords. I see that the Notes were imported, and I can see them.

It does not appear that emails were imported, however.

Did I miss a step?

Thanks - V