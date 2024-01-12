Crash since Vivaldi update
-
Vivaldi crashes after a few seconds since upgrade to 6.5.3206.53-1 on LMDE6. I am now moving to FireFox until this gets fixed. So sad, cos I may not come back.
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums
I recommend to:
Backup your Profile Data
Open the site with FireFox and go Offline
Some Sync or website may cause the problem
Hibernate the Tabs too
Check at the bottom the Backup options.
--
Then,
Open the below Basic Steps also on FireFox
Follow the clean Data/Cookies Disconnected from Internet temporarily as well
Check the latest Tabs if any has some kind of problem as well as Extensions.
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
This command will be faster to workaround an Extensions Problem
-
Re: Crash since Vivaldi update
I fixed this by uninstalling and re-installing the latest version available on my APT repository. I tried all of the other fixes, no no avail. All is well now. Jeesh ... I really like Vivaldi, so I kept working on a fix. Thanks
-
Good
Had to Remove the Profile data?
-
Same on Xubuntu 20.04, also after updating to Vivaldi 6.5.3206.53, but it happened right after taking a chance on installing the latest Linux kernel v6.7, jumping all the way from using 5.15, and I thought that was what did it. Now back to 5.15 and it's still happening.
I guess I'll try the "reinstall fix" too, but I highly doubt this is a user settings or extension-related problem, as I haven't installed any new extensions recently.
-
Hi,
Another user fixed his problem deleting Cache folders, you can try it before.
Cache
Code_cache/js
Another Linux user would give you the right Profile path of you do know.
Not on Linux here.
-
@Zalex108
Those both show up in the current user's dot-cache folder under whatever profile one cares about. I use Default, so I have them in ~/.cache/vivaldi/Default/.
Deleted those, restarted, still getting the crash after some tens of seconds of browsing.
I will say it's the fastest crash recovery I've ever seen, like Vivaldi just resumes functioning 1 second later like nothing happened, even if I was in the middle of a video, but it's still annoying having to see the Crash Report dialog pop up some time later (and after every restart after that, unless I delete the crash log from /var/crash/).
-
Then try the mentioned workaround or go with the basic steps
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
Well this is turning out to be a spectacular mess.
Reinstall => did nothing
Uninstall, reinstall previous version => did nothing
Uninstall, reinstall even older version => did nothing
Troubleshooting points #1 & #2 => d'oh
#3 Test in a different profile => did nothing
#5 Disable Extensions => did nothing
#11 Test in another browser => Firefox doesn't crash lol
#6 Enable (Third-Party) Cookies => What? This happens in normal-mode where all cookies are enabled.
#7 Disable Tracker and Ad blocker => did nothing
#9 Disable Hardware Acceleration => did nothing
#8 Delete Browsing Data => Selected everything except passwords but I still lost all saved passwords, still nothing, still crashes.
.
.
.
#4 Reset Settings => absolute last thing I would consider doing, plus the instructions say to do this "If the browser works as expected in a new User Profile with default settings", but it doesn't, so...
I guess I'll have to wipe everything in ~/.config/vivaldi/ and then reinstall, and hope and pray my Default profile contents - now way cleaner after #8 Delete Browsing Data - will just-work after replacing them back in the normal folder.
-
Hi,
You can Rename/BackUp your Profile Folder:
Then,
Run V
Or
Uninstall/Reinstall
and check
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@abm0 Any error messages if you start in shell with each command and exit:
vivaldi --disable-gpu
vivaldi --disable-extensions
vivaldi --user-data-dir="/tmp/TESTVIV"
Please post messages her in code block like this.
```
# code block
log output here
```