Google search suggestions not appearing in address bar
brendanhsweeney
Hi, please help before I go crazy because I don't know what's going on.
I've gone to Settings>Search engine settings>Allow search suggestions in address field but no suggestions are forthcoming. What am I missing? Thanks in advance.
Hi,
I guess is related to the setting linked to Google which affects Desktop too.
We have to set up some Search engines to get suggestions from them.
You can either try on a "Clean Install" using an App Clone, to aknow whether is a profile problem or happens the same, try the steps a bit below [*], or:
• Install Vivaldi on Desktop
• Sync the account
• Edit the Search Engines adding the Search Suggestions String as mentioned here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16991/guide-search-suggestion-url
[*]
Start with the Basic Android Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
Also,
Some useful links:
brendanhsweeney
Thanks for your reply. I have literally just found the solution - In the list of search engines to select from, there are two (?) Google options. One gives suggestions, the other doesn't ️
Thanks again
Good,
Maybe the One that gives them has been modified by yourself?
It may be the Image search if not.
By the way,
On Desktop you can control all that easily.
@brendanhsweeney In order for Google to offer suggestions, a "suggest" URL has to be filled in by the user (easy, and easily come by, but not legal for Vivaldi to ship with due to restrictions placed by Google).
Full editing of search engines can still only be done on desktop, but it will sync with mobile.
What sometimes happens is, a user will make a change to a search engine (like filling in a suggest URL) and a later Vivaldi update will not see the search engine as being installed, and will add an instance of that search engine. So now you have two Google (or whatever) search instances. If you remove the new one you can reinstate the old one as default, and all returns to normal.
This does not always happen and, over time, Vivaldi devs have tweaked the update code so that the instances where it does happen have been narrowed down. Sorry this happened to you.