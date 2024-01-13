High CPU usage after messing with Bookmarks and Search engines.

I think I messed up my profile or something.

I'm seeing 77 to 80% CPU usage all the time with Vivaldi open. It drops to 3% with just the guest profile. Even in "Take a break" mode (doing nothing), it sits at 77% CPU usage. Minimized it's the same.

I don't have a backup of my profile, so I would like to troubleshoot high CPU usage and try to fix my profile by deleting stuff or disabling things. (BTW disabling Mail has no effect on CPU.) Yesterday, I was messing with Bookmarks and Search engines. I'd like to start there. I imported a Bookmarks file (html, Firefox export) and I'm afraid that messed something up. I noticed that one folder in that file was not imported and I was messing with that (tried different import methods). Any advcice there?

I also added a bunch of Search engines with nicknames (see https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94187/search-nicknames-clean-up-and-search-for-image/1). Perhaps something went off there?

Help with troubleshooting high CPU usage would be appreciated. I also have the following questions:

Where are the files in App Data for the bookmarks and the Search engines, and can I edit them? Can I partially reset my profile or still back it up? What is causing my high CPU usage??

This happened before the recent update, so it's unlikely to be that.