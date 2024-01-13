Solved High CPU | Mail
OscarBrownbread
High CPU usage after messing with Bookmarks and Search engines.
I think I messed up my profile or something.
I'm seeing 77 to 80% CPU usage all the time with Vivaldi open. It drops to 3% with just the guest profile. Even in "Take a break" mode (doing nothing), it sits at 77% CPU usage. Minimized it's the same.
I don't have a backup of my profile, so I would like to troubleshoot high CPU usage and try to fix my profile by deleting stuff or disabling things. (BTW disabling Mail has no effect on CPU.) Yesterday, I was messing with Bookmarks and Search engines. I'd like to start there. I imported a Bookmarks file (html, Firefox export) and I'm afraid that messed something up. I noticed that one folder in that file was not imported and I was messing with that (tried different import methods). Any advcice there?
I also added a bunch of Search engines with nicknames (see https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94187/search-nicknames-clean-up-and-search-for-image/1). Perhaps something went off there?
Help with troubleshooting high CPU usage would be appreciated. I also have the following questions:
- Where are the files in App Data for the bookmarks and the Search engines, and can I edit them?
- Can I partially reset my profile or still back it up?
- What is causing my high CPU usage??
This happened before the recent update, so it's unlikely to be that.
Now I'm thinking my high CPU usage was indeed related to the Mail client issue. I reproduced the high CPU simply by re-enabling Mail. Although I previously reported that disabling Mail did not fix my CPU, disabling Mail and restarting Vivaldi did fix it. Re-enabling Mail brought back the 70% jump in CPU usage.
Interestingly, I have just one email account with just one email in there!
My above-mentioned "fix" (wildly deleting folders , including the Storage folder) is in line with @mib2berlin's idea of resetting the database: "Vivaldi stuck running the database, you can delete it without issues."
Thanks, @kagetora13. I followed your steps (as well as rebuilding the search database of my 1 email! ). Original size was 22.1 MB; rebuilt size was 10.5 MB. Now my CPU is back to 5 % and my Mail is working.
My contribution is that I even have this issue with just 1 email, suggesting it's related to the client or settings. No messing!
Thanks,
@OscarBrownbread The Mail/Calendar/Feed client has been known to cause some CPU use for some users. So if you don't need it disable it.
I doubt either "messing with" bookmarks or search engines causes high cpu.
Depends I guess - how many bookmarks did you import?
Have you done the basic troubleshooting?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Sometimes just a restart or OS reboot might help, it's something users often not even think about.
The first thing to figure out is what process is causing the CPU.
Use the task manager (Shift+ESC) to figure where it comes from.
- Look in Help > About
- Yes, you can export the most important data (bookmarks, passwords etc) and import later.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/import-and-export-browser-data/
- No idea, Vivaldi performs great here. Then again I'm not one of those
idiotsusers with 1000 tabs open on a 2GB laptop from 2013...
For your search engines, they are in the file
Web Dataand this can be backed up.
Passwords are in
Login Data
Bookmarks are in
Bookmarks
Notes are in
Notes
etc, should be pretty obvious for most data files you actually need.
Hi,
I've seen that regarding Bookmarks when editing a bunch of them.
Either adding thousands or Removing all at once and add them cleaned up.
But just noticed using Sync.
My current bookmarks Default Profile is 8Mb, few days ago I've shortened from 25Mb since were many Duplicates.
On the Removing and then on the new file Sync, the CPU went to 80% and at some point Vivaldi even closed.
Happened many times so would be either a Bug, my Profile or some sort of behavior to finish the job.
For the moment look at and take the file names mentioned by @Pathduck
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@Pathduck said in High CPU usage after messing with Bookmarks and Search engines.:
Depends I guess - how many bookmarks did you import?
Not too many, about 40. I did most of the usual troubleshooting: restarting OS, disabling (and deleting) extensions (I only have 2 now), I updated Vivaldi.
According to Vivaldi task manager, the high CPU usage is all in "Background Page: Vivaldi" with "App: Vivaldi." The other tabs and things seem normal. Sometimes it's just "Browser". It's often above 100%! But maybe that's not a big deal.
I also only ever have 5 to 10 tabs open, but this is there with just the start page.
I'll keep looking...
@OscarBrownbread Like Zalex says, it could be the bookmarks indexing I guess, although with 40 bookmarks would be strange. I have about 1000, and a 700kB bookmarks file...
To test it just do an export of the bookmarks delete them all, restart the browser.
Possibly your Firefox exported HTML file is "corrupt" somehow. No idea how to check that though, unless you're good at HTML. Or willing to share your bookmarks HTML file.
-
If I recall and not mistaken,
FF Bookmarks HTML has more information, Tags, Descriptions and maybe more.
Would be related to this.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/56126/this-script-exports-full-bookmark-data-to-html
-
For now, I created a new profile with my backed-up Bookmarks (without the import), Notes, Passwords, etc, and I'm back to a snappy 3 to 20 % CPU.
I can share the bookmarks file tomorrow and do some more tests. Thanks @Zalex108, I was messing with Firefox Keywords (Vivaldi nicknames) in that file. I wasn't able to import them so I tried a Vivaldi bookmarks import but using that file. I think that's the dodgy action I've taken.
Sure why not. I'll try to import that file again and see if I can reproduce the high CPU.
You would try to:
Create a Clean Profile on FF and V
Remove default bookmarks
Create a couple adding its Keywords and Nicknames
Export them
Open the HTML in Notepad++
See how each of them names that entry
Ctrl+H
Replace on FF HTML the entry with Vivaldi's.
Import and check whether its imported and correctly recognized.
Then apply it to the Big Bookmarks HTML file.
Always on a copy instead of the original.
I can't make any sense of this, but my CPU went back to normal after deleting the following folders in my affected profile:
I resorted to deleting folders and seeing how it affected my CPU when starting that profile. I left Vivaldi running with the "good" profile during this and closed the "bad" profile when deleting files. But restoring those files didn't reproduce the high CPU usage.
I also tried importing that Bookmarks file but that went fine (same as before: most bookmarks were fine but a folder with Firefox keywords was not imported). I don't think that file was the problem anymore.
I swear that the high CPU was only from this Vivaldi profile!
@Zalex108 I don't think I'll look any further into that bookmark file. It wasn't that big. It was from my work computer. It also had some identifying info, so I best not share it. It seemed to work well enough for me.
-
Perfect if finally fixed.
A couple of that folders are internal settings related.
Yes,
It's better not to share Personal/Company data.
Now you can take a closer look on the Vivaldi Files to easily fix problems and backup your data.
Now, continue Playing
Thanks, finally got the problem solved too! Although in my case it was a little different, it's definitely mail and not bookmarks related. Here is what I did:
- Subscribed to an RSS feed which automatically enabled mail and calendar
Having only single feed and no mail or calendars set up, instantly got 100+% CPU usage by
Background Page: Vivaldi. Rebuilding mail search database didn't help.
- Deleted the
\User Data\Default\Storagefolder and after restarting Vivaldi observed normal CPU usage...
...but also got a database error in Feeds panel with no feeds showing up there, but still showing in the settings. Pressing
Repair Database(don't remember exact wording) button which appeared at the bottom of the Feeds panel didn't help.
-
Restored the original
Storagefolder which got me back to step 1
-
Deleted only the
\Storage\ext\mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli\def\IndexedDBfolder
And finally, after starting Vivaldi, got everything working properly: the Feeds panel shows the feeds without any errors and the CPU usage is normal again!
As a note, I never used calendar or mail in this profile, only tried using the feed reader when it was introduced. But after being struck by high CPU load, I disabled the mail/calendar/feed altogether which fixed the issue, and had used the browser this way ever since. Until today, when having forgotten about the issue, I decided to use the feed reader again. Thankfully, now everything works as it should!
@wonderwhy Thank you for the detailed feedback.