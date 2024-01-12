How to prevent Vivaldi from loading ALL bookmarks (after middle-click)
-
RasheedHolland
I mean when you middle click on a bookmarks folder it starts loading ALL websites in a folder, is there any way to disable this? I did this by mistake twice in recent months.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@RasheedHolland As is know there is no way or shortcut to stop loading the folder bookmarks as background tabs.
-
"confirm opening bookmarks over a maximum of" and set 1 or 2 as you wish
or stop being clumsy
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@iAN-CooG Yes, restricting the number of bookmarks is a way to stop many to open.
But for stop loading tabs is too late.
@RasheedHolland Was not so clear for me; sorry for insufficient answer.
-
@DoctorG said in How to prevent Vivaldi from loading ALL bookmarks (after middle-click):
@iAN-CooG Yes, restricting the number of bookmarks is a way to stop many to open.
But for stop loading tabs is too late.
Of course but if you don't confirm there's nothing to stop. The confirmation is there for that reason alone.
If you confirm, well, you can only blame yourself.
-
RasheedHolland
@iAN-CooG said in How to prevent Vivaldi from loading ALL bookmarks (after middle-click):
"confirm opening bookmarks over a maximum of" and set 1 or 2 as you wish
or stop being clumsy
Thanks, totally forgot about this setting, it was set to 20 bookmarks, I set it to 5.