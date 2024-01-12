Constant "Socket Times Out" to Gmail Account
I am getting the above error frequently. Also when I first allow Vivaldi to access my gmail account, the dialogue disappears and reappears over and over again. I have changed nothing that I know of & don't know where to look further but this may be causing "socket error". TIA
edwardp Ambassador
@janrif At this hour, the same issue is occurring with Comcast (U.S.). Many users on their support forum are reporting issues.
edwardp Ambassador
The issue with Comcast has been resolved, based on online reports. Are you still having the same issue with Gmail? I've been successfully receiving emails from people with Gmail addresses.
@edwardp said in Constant "Socket Times Out" to Gmail Account:
@edwardp Thanks for the foloup. Seems ok now.