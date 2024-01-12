Translate selection bug
- The translate selection (right click menu) does not automatically detect Japanese.
- After selecting Japanese, a second right click selection tries to translate from English (US), and Japanese is not selectable from the menu although it appears. You have to select another language then select Japanese. The Automatic Detection still does not work.
Pesala Ambassador
@warnersimon How many words did you select. I think you need to select about 250 characters. This works fine:
The User Interface language determines the from language.
DoctorG Ambassador
@warnersimon I tested with 6.5.3206.53 at https://ja.wikipedia.org/wiki/メインページ , select a section and could not reproduce.
It appears automatic detection kicks in at 50 characters.
It will translate a shorter selection but the language needs to be selected.
However, if selecting a short translation after already having previously translated, you still have to select out and then back into the chosen language.
DoctorG Ambassador
@warnersimon Yes, some minimum length is needed to autodetect. That is known by Vivald dev team.
@DoctorG There is still the problem of not remembering the chosen translation language.