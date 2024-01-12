How to switch off automatic HTTPS redirect
-
Hi,
as the title says, how to tell Vivaldi to load HHTP and not automatically redirect to HTTPS? This was workign a few versions back on 6.0. 2979.15, now it doesn't anymore. I tried everything but without success.
This does not work:
Thank you!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@jure A already known bug. And very nasty. As i can see internally no fix ready yet.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@jure Unofficial workaround:
Open in Vivaldi's address field
chrome://flags/#https-upgrades
Set to Disable
Restart Vivaldi
Flags settings are always very experimental, unoffcial and can cause other issues.
I hope you can remember much later that you made such changes when something is wrong.
-
@DoctorG much obliged! It is working! The problem that I have is my weather site which refuses to load random parts (spinner) if HTTPS.
I bookmarked this in case I run into trouble with Vivaldi. Which I am using all the time, by the way.
Thank you!