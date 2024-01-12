@mib2berlin Don't think so. Such flags are usually temporary, used while a feature is being developed and introduced (Chrome tends to gradually enable a feature for normal users over a period of weeks or months, using an online system) and get cleaned out now and then, once the feature is stable.

I just had a quick look at the Chromium BTS, and there seems to have been fairly recent work related to this on the Android side, which might be the reason the feature still exists in the code. There is also still a field trial flag for android usage.

While I did not see a task to remove the feature, such a task might not be visible externally.

Additionally, the command-line flag actually disables the entire Client Hints system, so the settings dialog would not actually do anything in that case.

Normally, if a feature is supposed to be possible to disable generally, that is done with a preference setting, not a command-line argument. Essentially, this flag is there for test purposes, not general deployment.