Settings->Network page issue
Yesterday (2024-01-11), after updating V snapshot on Win10, I was able to see all fields in Settings->Network page. Here I changed the user agent and added Vivaldi to it. Then disabled "Random User-Agent" extension and exited V.
Starting V again resets Settings->Network to just one button: "Reset network settings to default".
I reset V on linux and, before and after, Settings->Network has just one button: "Reset network settings to default".
DoctorG Ambassador
@stilgarwolf I saw that with different User-Agent extensions killing the Settings → Network page.
@DoctorG Settings->Network has only "Reset network settings to default" button even after deleting ~.config/.vivaldi-snapshot/ folder, so is not killed by the exension.
mib2berlin
@stilgarwolf
Work for me on Opensuse:
Which version is this, there was a bug with this happen, one or two versions ago.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@stilgarwolf I tested on Ubuntu 22 and saw no issue with Settings → Network page.
stilgarwolf
6.6.3238.3 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit), Debian sid, KDE, same on X11 and Wayland.
@stilgarwolf
I found: all Client Hints settings are not displayed when Vivaldi is started with "--disable-features=UserAgentClientHint" option in the command line.
I'm using this option but, after update, V restarts ignoring it, so all network options are displayed.
@stilgarwolf That is a Chromium feature setting, not a Vivaldi feature setting, so it only affects internal Chromium code, and may disable sending the header in requests, but does not affect the Vivaldi Settings UI.
mib2berlin
@yngve
Hi, when I start VIvaldi with
vivaldi --disable-features=UserAgentClientHintit start without the Network UI
If I start without
--disable-features=UserAgentClientHintthe UI appears.
Maybe a bug?
@mib2berlin Hmmmm, Ooops!, it is rather indirectly causing that. The settings UI depends on the
navigator.userAgentDataexisting (Standard kind of check when writing JS, probably; I generally only work under the hood, so was not aware of this particular check). If it doesn't exist, the UI can't get the current branding info. The flag probably disables that navigator member object.
mib2berlin
@yngve
Should @stilgarwolf report this to the tracker?
I don't need this flag but can report if needed.
@mib2berlin Don't think so. Such flags are usually temporary, used while a feature is being developed and introduced (Chrome tends to gradually enable a feature for normal users over a period of weeks or months, using an online system) and get cleaned out now and then, once the feature is stable.
I just had a quick look at the Chromium BTS, and there seems to have been fairly recent work related to this on the Android side, which might be the reason the feature still exists in the code. There is also still a field trial flag for android usage.
While I did not see a task to remove the feature, such a task might not be visible externally.
Additionally, the command-line flag actually disables the entire Client Hints system, so the settings dialog would not actually do anything in that case.
Normally, if a feature is supposed to be possible to disable generally, that is done with a preference setting, not a command-line argument. Essentially, this flag is there for test purposes, not general deployment.