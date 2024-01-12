Hi Community!

I'm a bit new to Vivaldi and I quite enjoy the very useful workspace feature as it nicely keeps thing apart. I have one question though: Is it somehow possible to have the task bar preview of Windows show the name of the workspace rather than the name of the active tab:

So, instead of "COSD (The GNU Fortr..." (yeah, I'm a Fortran programmer :-)) have it show "Development" (that's the name of the workspace in that window). Similarly, for the second window, who's workspace is called "Work".

Kind regards,

-michael