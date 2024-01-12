Name of Workspace in Windows Task Preview
Hi Community!
I'm a bit new to Vivaldi and I quite enjoy the very useful workspace feature as it nicely keeps thing apart. I have one question though: Is it somehow possible to have the task bar preview of Windows show the name of the workspace rather than the name of the active tab:
So, instead of "COSD (The GNU Fortr..." (yeah, I'm a Fortran programmer :-)) have it show "Development" (that's the name of the workspace in that window). Similarly, for the second window, who's workspace is called "Work".
Kind regards,
-michael
mib2berlin
@mklemm
Hi and no, there is a feature request for this but it has not many user votes (Likes) since 9 Month.
You can vote for it in the first post but I fear this will not happen anytime soon.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85782/workspace-names-displayed-on-windows
There is another request for naming windows and this is already in the pipeline, meant the developer have it on there todo list.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27660/names-for-windows?page=1
You can search for existing requests on a user page:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=workspace name&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib
Hi @mib2berlin,
Thanks for these pointers. Much appreciated!
Kind regards,
-michael