Filter automatically a spam email when already in spam folder
Hello.
I am not able to find any similar post, so I guess there is no answer yet.
I would like to filter automatically "as read" any email that goes directly into the spam folder of an account.
At the moment, on my Vivaldi, the spam emails are still considered in the count badges in the section "All accounts", so it seems I have tens of unread emails.
In the "United folders" those emails are not counted because there is the option "View filters" where I can unckeck the Spam and so it does not display on the badge counter.
I hope to be clear.
Does anyone know how to do this? The Mail filter option in settings allow only to define specific email to be filtered (selecting "from, subject, contains," etc...). I am referring to mark "as read" automatically when the server sends the email directly in the spam folder.
Thanks.
mib2berlin
@Bettybop
Hi, I guess you have to disable Spam mails in the counter settings:
My spam mails are automatically moved into the Spam folder and are not counted in all mails without automatic read.
I don't use any filters in Vivaldi mail, I use filter on the mail server.
Cheers, mib
Hi @mib2berlin.
Yes, I know, in fact my settings are like yours
But if you look at the following screenshot you will understand what I mean:
I am referring to the "All accounts" sections. The number you see are "unread" spam emails.
I would lke to have the same behavior like in the united folders where the spam is correctly not shown in badge counter.
I am trying to understand if there is a way to do it at the moment.
mib2berlin
@Bettybop
Ah OK, read to fast, sorry.
I don't use All Account so I never see them but I am not aware of a setting for this.
I cant help with filters here.
Cheers, mib
no probs, thanks anyway