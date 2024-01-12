Hello.

I am not able to find any similar post, so I guess there is no answer yet.

I would like to filter automatically "as read" any email that goes directly into the spam folder of an account.

At the moment, on my Vivaldi, the spam emails are still considered in the count badges in the section "All accounts", so it seems I have tens of unread emails.

In the "United folders" those emails are not counted because there is the option "View filters" where I can unckeck the Spam and so it does not display on the badge counter.

I hope to be clear.

Does anyone know how to do this? The Mail filter option in settings allow only to define specific email to be filtered (selecting "from, subject, contains," etc...). I am referring to mark "as read" automatically when the server sends the email directly in the spam folder.

Thanks.