How to disable the '1 person typing' notification on dailymail.co.uk?
maximwaldow
Hi, I've tried a lot to stop this nasty typing notification and this 'View 1 new comment' pop-up. Whenever someone is typing it appears.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12948315/Matthew-Perry-assaulted-women-Friends-actor-ex-fiancee-Molly-Hurwitz.html
Until recently my css worked but they obviously changed the code.
As soon as I delete or add 'visibility: hidden' to the referring code the toast disappears. Unfortunatley I don't know how to make this permanently.
At least Tampermonkey helped me to stop the typing animation.
I'm happy for every help.
Is this the culprit: ToastProvider.scss ?
Here is what I've did already. Nothing works.
.spcv_typing-animation span { height: 0px; } .spcv_typingContainer.__web-inspector-hide-shortcut__ { visibility: hidden !important; } .placeholder.placeholder { width: 0px; display: none !important; } .spcv_typing-animation { display: none !important; } .spcv_toast-new-comment-container { visibility: hidden !important; } .spcv_toast-new-comment-container { display: none !important; }
If you use the extension uBlock Origin, it has a very good "element picker". Once enabled, you can click anything on a page to make a permanent filter to hide it. I've had a good experience using it.
Even if you don't want to use uBlockOrigin all the time, it will tell you exactly what CSS selector it has found when you click the item, so you could use it temporarily to make your CSS and then disable the extension afterwards.
maximwaldow
@LonM
I've tried already all extensions available uBlock, ABP, Stylus, Remove Element, Nuke, Hide that etc.
ublock Origins 'Element Picker' doesn't let you pick this specific toast without deleting the whole comment section. ABP either. This toast-provider seems to be interlinked.
Besides I use uBlock a lot and most of my visited websites are modified.
@maximwaldow I'm not sure what would be causing it to not work. Looking at the screenshot,
.spcv_typingContainer { display: none !important }should be enough.
maximwaldow
@LonM
Thank you for your efforts. Unfortunately this doesn't work. There seem to act a java script in the background. I had that line in my .css. I suspect the toastprovider.scss or whatever. I'm busy with this since a week now and cannot stop to find a solution ...
