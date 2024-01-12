Vivaldi "Safe keyboard mode"???
MumpitzMatze
Hello everyone. I have a problem with the app Typinator and Vivaldi. When Vivaldi is running, Typinator is deactivated with the note that Vivaldi uses the "Safe keyboard mode". Where can I deactivate this?
Best from Germany, Matze
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.53
Happens since today, I've added uBo Scope extension, but do not know if this caused the trouble. deleting the extension does not change anything.
macOS Version 14.1.2
Hi,
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
MumpitzMatze
I've tried all the troubleshooting hints https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/#Change_the_reported_User_Agent
with no effect.
Any ideas?
Hi,
Those are the first / minimum steps to check, now you'll need to wait for a macOS user or V Team Member.