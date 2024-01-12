Reseting Picture-in-picture position?
-
OmaaarTheBest
Hello here,
I have a peculiar problem with my browser. I usually use three monitors and very often when watching stuff on YT I use the build-in feature of PIP. However now I changed my setup to only two monitors and since the PIP was probably left at the third one, whenever I turn on the PIP, it is somewhere on the virtual third monitor I cannot reach and I don't know if I can even reset its position somehow. Is there a way to rescue the window somehow?
-
@OmaaarTheBest Hi, use the standard Windows functionality.
https://www.howtogeek.com/310/bring-misplaced-off-screen-windows-back-to-your-desktop-keyboard-trick/
https://www.wikihow.com/Bring-an-Off-Screen-Window-Back-on-Windows
I would just use
Win+Shift+Left/Rightarrow. You should learn the basic hotkeys in Windows:
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/keyboard-shortcuts-in-windows-dcc61a57-8ff0-cffe-9796-cb9706c75eec
Or use the excellent tool:
https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/multi_monitor_tool.html
-
None of those work in this case. The issue is that the PIP is a sub-window of Vivaldi and works somehow differently, so it cannot be moved with the basic hotkeys. And since it is a sub-window, you cannot see it in the Multi Monitor Tool either.
-
@OmaaarTheBest Works fine here.
PiP window shows up in Alt+Tab menu.
Can be moved with keyboard hotkeys.
Shows up as "Picture in Picture" in the tool:
-
Not in my case. I can see it in Alt+Tab but I cannot move it with the hotkeys. And I cannot see it in the Multi Monitor Tool either. Is there a way to see all windows in the MMT, even the ones that are not on active monitors?
-
@OmaaarTheBest Well, what site is it from? Maybe it uses non-standard PiP windows.
Is there a way to see all windows in the MMT, even the ones that are not on active monitors?
Look under Options.
There's really no specific functionality in Vivaldi for this. You need to rely on the OS features for this.
-
It is YouTube and it seems to be using the default one. I tested few other sites with video player and all of them have the same issue, so I am assuming this is the standard PiP window.
Hmm, seems like there isn't really this option.
-
So is this a Windows issue or Vivaldi issue? Because to me it seems like the issue is with Vivaldi where it saves the original PiP location and then when the monitor setup changes it does not reset the location. Is there some setting that can be deleted to purge the window's saved location?
-
@OmaaarTheBest Well, keep trying. The solutions above are all I know, and they work fine for me, on YT PiP windows.
Good luck
-
@OmaaarTheBest OK I did some digging, try this:
- Close browser
- Find file
Preferencesin your Vivaldi profile dir, it's a JSON file
- Backup this file
- Use a JSON editor, Notepad++ with plugin or https://tomeko.net/software/JSONedit/
- Delete entry
pip_placementunder
Vivaldisection, looks like this:
"pip_placement": { "height": 424, "left": 934, "top": 516, "width": 752 },
- Save file
- Start browser
If you don't know how JSON works, it's better to use a GUI JSON editor.
-
So you say the file is called preferences.json? I couldn't find any such file, I even did a search of my main drive and there is no file of that name for Vivaldi anywhere.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@OmaaarTheBest Open folder
%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\in Explorer
-
@OmaaarTheBest No, I said the file is called
Preferences
And your Vivaldi profile dir is found in Help > About.
-
@Pathduck Yeah thanks, also for the patience, this seems to fix it!