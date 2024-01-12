A variety of fixes – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3240.4
mariap Vivaldi Team
This update addresses various issues reported by our users and includes a Chromium bump.
Click here to see the full blog post
Thx!
Aaron Translator
When will you fix the incorrect display of the panel: share, copy, edit?
Android 13; One UI Core 5.1
Android 8.0.0; EMUI 8.0.0
This has been reported recently, just before Christmas, I guess they still get to work it on.
The shield on the left was in its place, and it was much more comfortable there! It is much less frequently used than the "new tab" and "side menu" buttons. And it takes up more space now and the omnibox is smaller!
Put the shield back, please!
Hi,
Yes, as @far4 mentions, the change in bar icons is actually uncomfortable, looks bloated getting also a too small address bar Info.
Would be nice at least an option to restore the old address bar aspect, even more for those using the "slide down" to refresh or menus when on middle of a website, Home button is preferred on my side also to clean up sites.
Stable
Dev
Refresh at Menu
@Zalex108
I think we can keep the reboot button in the omnibox, but make it optional and even customizable - like the "plus" button on my screenshot, it can be customized and removed too! And make swiping reload disable in the settings, like in Firefox.
Further, when the shield is on the left, in the old place, it takes up less space (I don't think it's just my optical illusion :). Also, it can be moved to the side menu, up in those five positions! I don't use it often, for example, and I'd gladly trade its width (the width of its signpost, button) in the omnibox for a reload button.
nellaiseemai
Yes I agree with @far4
Vivaldi Snapshot Android: 6.6.3240.4 (Jan 12, 2024)
Please bring the shield back to its original position. Now the shield on the right outside the address bar look weird and took more space than before. I assume it was done this way to keep iOS and Android browsers look similar. But iOS is relatively new. They might get used to this. But Android browser was in use long back and we are not used to this position. Instead of making both the browsers look similar, you can keep the shield in its original position instead of moving it to new position which Android users are not getting used to. Thanks
Vivaldi stable (red) vs Vivaldi Snapshot (black)
Actually,
Desktop has the AdBlocker button on the Address Bar too.
@Zalex108
I haven't worked with Vivaldi on desktop, but on android.... I can see that there's very little practical use for the shield icon. Even if you call up a view of blocked scripts - they don't show up full length!
So the shield icon plays more of a decorative role, it's for beauty. It could be moved to the side menu instead of the completely useless line "Set as default browser". Or hide it in the top drop-down menu, where "Connection is secure" is. It won't change anything for the worse! Because the only practically useful use of the "shield" button is to cancel ad blocking in those rare cases when some site does not load with the selected anti-advertising lists. And how often does it happen? - that's just it. One case in 10,000.
@far4 said in A variety of fixes – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3240.4:
"shield" button is to cancel ad blocking in those rare cases when some site does not load with the selected anti-advertising lists. And how often does it happen? - that's just it. One case in 10,000.
Not here,
It happens each week or 2 being I reach new sites and the block content I use is quite wide.
On the AB it's useful and comfortable for my use case and wouldn't want it hidden on the menu.
Pyrlandia7
I don't know if it's a bug, but sometimes when turning on the browser on android it shows a crossed out shield even though ad blocking is enabled in the browser.
@Pyrlandia7 да, я тоже периодически наблюдаю аналогичную ситуацию!
@mariap I just updated tp snaphot 3240.4 and the home icon in the status bar has been replaced by a search icon. Is there anyway to get the home icon back?
I use the home button dozens of times a day to go back to my speed dials. The search icon seems redudant as one can already tap the omni bar to search.
I normally have the address bar at the top. I tried switching the address bar to the bottom and enabling "Show Start Page Icon in Adress Bar" in settings but there is still no Home icon in the address bar.
My device is a OnePlus Nord N200 running stock Android 12 ROM.
mib2berlin
@yeswap
Hi, this is bug VAB-8560, I reported this 2 days ago.
The report is confirmed. and I hope we get a fix soon.
I use stable at moment because of this bug.
Cheers, mib
By the way, on this version of snap devs fixed the ctrl-h hotkey for accessing browser history.
It's fine!
@mib2berlin Thanks, glad to hear it's a bug not a feature!
@zalex108: There should also be an option to remove the 'Tab Switcher' button when the Address Bar at Bottom, it's a pointless button when you can swipe up on address bar to see the 'Tab List'.
-
@dpn said in A variety of fixes – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3240.4:
you can swipe up on address bar to see the 'Tab List'.
Totally forgot about that
You can open a FR asking for that option.