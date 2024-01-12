@Zalex108

I haven't worked with Vivaldi on desktop, but on android.... I can see that there's very little practical use for the shield icon. Even if you call up a view of blocked scripts - they don't show up full length!

So the shield icon plays more of a decorative role, it's for beauty. It could be moved to the side menu instead of the completely useless line "Set as default browser". Or hide it in the top drop-down menu, where "Connection is secure" is. It won't change anything for the worse! Because the only practically useful use of the "shield" button is to cancel ad blocking in those rare cases when some site does not load with the selected anti-advertising lists. And how often does it happen? - that's just it. One case in 10,000.