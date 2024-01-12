So I visited Quora.com today, and I tried to log in as I usually do, through Google. Instead of logging me in, Vivaldi opened up another window. And hitting the + button to get another tab (or hitting Ctrl-T) opened up another window, not another tab. This happened even after a restart. I had to reinstall Vivaldi to get the behavior to stop.

Has anyone seen this? I tried logging in with Opera, just to see if the problem was with the site itself, but I couldn't replicate the problem with Opera.