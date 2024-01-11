Local Mail
Is there a way to specify what folders can be saved locally? There may be a doc that provides this info if so please let me know where to find it.
Thanks
Is it your wish to have access to emails locally, but not have them saved locally if they are in certain folders? That's not possible. If Vivaldi mail client does not receive a mail, it cannot show it to you. If it receives it, it stores it locally.
On the other hand, it is possible to set the client not to subscribe to certain folders. In such a case, you don't see the emails in the client because those folder contents are never fetched.
I understand certain emails being sent to the local folder especially if they beyond a certain date but I have emails within a few days being sent to it and also spam and trash, I think a better way to limit spam and trash would be for these to be limited by the amount that can be stored in them or limit the age of the emails they contain and let the user back them up, I am not sure I understand does the Vivaldi online mail have something to do with this happening? Thanks for your reply.
@loudermp Vivaldi Webmail and the Vivaldi Email Client are unrelated. One has nothing to do with the other. The Vivaldi Email Client is not related in any way with any email service. It only fetches and displays whatever accounts you set it up to sign in to.
I am not aware of any email client that limits storage by date. If the client fetches and stores an email, you have to delete if if you no longer want it - and in the Vivaldi client, if you no longer want it taking up any space anywhere at all, then you also have to delete it from Trash.
Emails are not "sent" to the Vivaldi client. It reaches out and fetches them, stores them, and lets you read them. If you don't want it fetching emails on a regular basis, you can set it to not fetch emails unless you tell it to check for mail. If you don't want it to fetch Spam mails, you can unsubscribe it from the Spam folder. Then the only way you can check spam mails is to go online and check via webmail.
I'm still not clear on what you really want, so I only hope I am being of some help to you.