@loudermp Vivaldi Webmail and the Vivaldi Email Client are unrelated. One has nothing to do with the other. The Vivaldi Email Client is not related in any way with any email service. It only fetches and displays whatever accounts you set it up to sign in to.

I am not aware of any email client that limits storage by date. If the client fetches and stores an email, you have to delete if if you no longer want it - and in the Vivaldi client, if you no longer want it taking up any space anywhere at all, then you also have to delete it from Trash.

Emails are not "sent" to the Vivaldi client. It reaches out and fetches them, stores them, and lets you read them. If you don't want it fetching emails on a regular basis, you can set it to not fetch emails unless you tell it to check for mail. If you don't want it to fetch Spam mails, you can unsubscribe it from the Spam folder. Then the only way you can check spam mails is to go online and check via webmail.

I'm still not clear on what you really want, so I only hope I am being of some help to you.