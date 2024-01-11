Help bot constantly activated on Phemex website
Hi there,
On the Phemex website, the help bot is constantly activated automatically. I have already tested this page with another browser, where this problem does not occur. Is there a way to fix this problem?
@MLHaslinger Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
What is this "Phemex"? Never heard of it. Do you have a link?
mib2berlin
@MLHaslinger
Hi, if you meant https://phemex.com, do one need an account to see this issue?
No help bot on the start page here, Vivaldi 6.5.3206.53 Opensuse Linux.
Yeah, that's it. And yes, you would need an account to see the issue.
Every time I reload the page or when I click on a link within the page the bot pops up – very annoying…
Hello and thank's for your welcome!
MLHaslinger
Hmmm. I just logged out and the bot still popped up. So, you probably don't need to register.
…but it took a while. I had already logged out before replying to you @mib2berlin.
@MLHaslinger Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
mib2berlin
@MLHaslinger
I have the page running since my first post.
For a quick check use the guest view.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
I have deactivated all my extensions and it doesn't occur anymore. Now i'm gonna sort out which of the extensions causes the problem…
Thanks a lot!