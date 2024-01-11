does the sync option happen every xx minutes? No way to speed up?
Hello.
I am running several instances of Vivaldi on different PCs and phones.
The sync feature works, but frankly I do not understand why it is so slow on my account.
When I change something on the first vivaldi, the sync cloud says that the upload and the download has been done. But on my others PCs nothing happens even after 10 minutes or one hour.
Sometimes the sync works if I change something on the second PC (like a new note or editing a note) to 'force' the update sync, but most of the time (I'd say 90%) the cloud again sync says upload and download were done but I don't see the changes on this second device.
Forcing the update accomplishes nothing.
On the contrary, the changes are immediately updated on the second vivaldi if I close and reopen this second browser. The updates are correctly reported even after just 5 seconds from the changes on the first Vivaldi. But this shouldn't be the right way to get fast sync.
Why the sync does not happen automatically "almost" immediately without opening and closing the browser? Sometimes it takes hours to sync if I do not close and reopen the browser.
This happens on both stable and latest snapshots.
I use the notes and other features a lot, especially for my work. If I'm not up to date, I waste a lot of time trying to get the latest data I've worked on.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Bettybop Sync happens after some 3 up to 15 minutes. Restart browser can force it to kick in faster.
As is know a faster update cycle of Sync is planned.
I see.
Let's hope for a faster sync. However, in my case there is something strange (i.e. it doesn't work as expected) because the synchronization very often never happens until I reboot.
My internet connection is stable and fast and I don't have anything special in Vivaldi (extensions).
I don't know.
Hi,
Check this:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/83096/trigger-getupdates-button
Thank you Zalex108.
From what I understand, you can get a button to force sync.
But I am not a tecchy guy. I got lost after the 4th or 5th post. I will try to copy what you and other users did , but it will take ages for me.
Let's see.
For the moment you can add:
vivaldi://sync-internals
as a WebPanel and click on the Trigger GetUpdates
Then you can get the time to add the button.
excellent. Always nice to have tech people on your side
I didn't know that the page "internals" could do the trick with the "request start" button.
Now adding the button will be more tricky
DoctorG Ambassador
@Bettybop said in does the sync option happen every xx minutes? No way to speed up?:
I didn't know that the page "internals" could do the trick with the "request start" button.
Such internal pages can cause trouble to inexperienced users. That's why we hide such "tricks".
well, making this "button" by default as an option in settings for inexperienced users would be nice of the vivaldi team, especially if it's not technically possible (or too resource hungry) to reduce the default sync time....
if we "inexperienced" users really need the option, we will find it, but if it is not reachable or available or so complicated...
Pesala Ambassador
@Bettybop You can use Quick Commands to create a Command Chain to open
vivaldi://sync-internalsin a new tab.
Assign a shortcut, mouse gesture, menu item to it (Appearance, Menu Customisation), or simply bookmark the URL.
@Pesala thanks.
I am playing with this "command chain" (never ever used). I copied the chain of user mib2berlin but it just open the page and does not trigger the sync. I created the .js file and put it in the folder suggested by luetage. I can see in "page actions" the new button.
I also created a panel as suggested by Zalex108 for the sync internals page. It is a bit time consuming tp open every time the page and trigger the sync, but it works.
I am trying to do this chain to be faster.
For creating the button to click directly on screen.... NO WAY it' stoo much for my limited skills!
Pesala Ambassador
@Bettybop Right-click on a toolbar, edit, customize to add a button to the toolbar to use the command chain.
Nahhhhhhhhh
I added the button and IT WORKS!!!
Sorry guys, I'm old (I come from the ZX Spectrum days) but today I feel like a kid after the first exam successfully passed
And in the end it was easy, but without the visual screenshot of some user and the help of others here, this would not have been possible.
Thank you all for not making me feel like such a dork at software technology!
(Psst: can I change the icon of the button? Now I've got a taste for it!)
-
mib2berlin
@Bettybop
Hi and yes, you can add custom images in the themes settings.
They have 32x32 pixel size but the icon size should be smaller, it's a bit tricky to create one from existing icon sets.
Example:
This icon is white, maybe you cant see it in a white environment.
Cheers, mib
OMG.
I learnt more today than in the last 6 months on Vivaldi.
@mib2berlin thanks a lot.
I stole your icon !
By the way: are all these changes saved and synchronized like other settings or in case of PC failure/melt down would I have to start from scratch?
-
mib2berlin
@Bettybop
No. I have a Vivaldi folder in a cloud with all scripts, icons and so forth. I can reach it from any device.
Reinstall Vivaldi remove the Sync.js for example.
There was a script to export chains but I am to lazy to search at moment.
-
All right. Thx