Hello.

I am running several instances of Vivaldi on different PCs and phones.

The sync feature works, but frankly I do not understand why it is so slow on my account.

When I change something on the first vivaldi, the sync cloud says that the upload and the download has been done. But on my others PCs nothing happens even after 10 minutes or one hour.

Sometimes the sync works if I change something on the second PC (like a new note or editing a note) to 'force' the update sync, but most of the time (I'd say 90%) the cloud again sync says upload and download were done but I don't see the changes on this second device.

Forcing the update accomplishes nothing.

On the contrary, the changes are immediately updated on the second vivaldi if I close and reopen this second browser. The updates are correctly reported even after just 5 seconds from the changes on the first Vivaldi. But this shouldn't be the right way to get fast sync.

Why the sync does not happen automatically "almost" immediately without opening and closing the browser? Sometimes it takes hours to sync if I do not close and reopen the browser.

This happens on both stable and latest snapshots.

I use the notes and other features a lot, especially for my work. If I'm not up to date, I waste a lot of time trying to get the latest data I've worked on.