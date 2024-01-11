Translation pre-selections for most used constellations
-
As the Translation-Paneel don't work at all with " Automatic detection" (always got "Translation failed, not able to detect language")... it would be a nice feature to be able to create some "Pre-Setting Mappings" for Translation.
That could work like this:
- You choose German -> Englisch
- Press save
- It appears as Little Button "German > English" below the Language Chooser.
- If you click on this Button, the pre-setting will be taken over to the select-fields.
Benefit of taken it over to the Select-Field: You can use the "Switch"-Button in between the languages to change Direction of translation (German > English... CLICK English > German).
This way you only need ONE Button per Language mapping.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@prillian Auto-detect depends on having sufficient text to translate.
Please vote for one or more of the existing requests regarding translate language.
-
-