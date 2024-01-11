As the Translation-Paneel don't work at all with " Automatic detection" (always got "Translation failed, not able to detect language")... it would be a nice feature to be able to create some "Pre-Setting Mappings" for Translation.

That could work like this:

You choose German -> Englisch Press save It appears as Little Button "German > English" below the Language Chooser. If you click on this Button, the pre-setting will be taken over to the select-fields.

Benefit of taken it over to the Select-Field: You can use the "Switch"-Button in between the languages to change Direction of translation (German > English... CLICK English > German).

This way you only need ONE Button per Language mapping.