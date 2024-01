Hi,

I saw that in the past there was a discussion on this issue (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/38663/separate-zoom-level-on-devtools/8), but the problem is still happening.

I'm using Linux Mint with two screens. The dev tool window is separated so I can place the browser on one screen and the dev tools on the second screen.

When I zoom in the dev tools, it also zooms the browser.

Is there any ''walk-around' for this until/if it gets fixed?"

thanks