Vivaldi exits when saving passwords...
-
Hey,
This has been annoying as @%$#. Every time Vivaldi tries to save my password for a new site, or an updated password, the browser just vanishes.
I've had to resort to Edge for some websites, and I HATE Edge. Does anyone have a clue what could be causing this?
Bob
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
@Zalex108 Hi, I have no idea what you're talking about.
-
Hi,
just read and follow the steps.
-
Seriously, I do not know what you want. What steps? You want me to add something, some blue bars and a hand? How do I do that? Where do I get them? How do I know what else you're going to want in the future? I just want to ask a question.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Bobalicious Which Vivaldi version?
Which Windows version?
Which extensions installed?
Do you see already saved logins in Settings → Privacy → Show Saved Passwords
Does the crash happen for all sites where you want to save passwords?
Does login save work at test page https://authenticationtest.com/simpleFormAuth/
-
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Some users have such crash, Vivaldi devs are working on a fix.
-
Thanks.