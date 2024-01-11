I love Vivaldi but WASM isn't running in it. I get this error in console:

Failed to execute 'compile' on 'WebAssembly': Incorrect response MIME type. Expected 'application/wasm'.

It's a really simple wasm program. It works as expected in Firefox, Chrome, Chromium, etc. but not in Vivaldi. I tried vivaldi://flags and enabled all flags for wasm but it still doesn't work.

I've also tried disabling all my extensions.

If Vivaldi is based on Chromium, and Chromium works, then surely there's a way to make it work on Vivaldi?

BTW I'm on Linux. I tried looking in the .config/vivaldi directory but can't find anything obvious such as a mime.types file.