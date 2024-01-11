Webassembly (WASM) not working in Vivaldi
I love Vivaldi but WASM isn't running in it. I get this error in console:
Failed to execute 'compile' on 'WebAssembly': Incorrect response MIME type. Expected 'application/wasm'.
It's a really simple wasm program. It works as expected in Firefox, Chrome, Chromium, etc. but not in Vivaldi. I tried vivaldi://flags and enabled all flags for wasm but it still doesn't work.
I've also tried disabling all my extensions.
If Vivaldi is based on Chromium, and Chromium works, then surely there's a way to make it work on Vivaldi?
BTW I'm on Linux. I tried looking in the .config/vivaldi directory but can't find anything obvious such as a mime.types file.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.53 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision 45aaa54826bd8a4784a47def46569ae67b3716fa OS Linux JavaScript V8 12.0.267.14
Ubuntu 20.04 (Gnome)
I've never tried messing with wasm until yesterday so not sure how long
@qednick1 How can we reproduce your issue?
Actually, I just tried using ccall and cwrap and that works fine. I still have a problem with streaming wasm though. Kinda weird.
I have to go out for a meeting but when I get back I'll put together a simple streaming "hello World" example so y'all can test it to see if works for you.
@qednick1 said in Webassembly (WASM) not working in Vivaldi:
when I get back I'll put together a simple streaming "hello World" example so y'all can test it to see if works for you
Nice. We stay tuned.